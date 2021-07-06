8th Circuit reverses, siding with insurer on UM ‘occurrence’ limit

Car accident, REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

(Reuters) - A superfluous term in the description of the “occurrence” limit for uninsured motorist coverage did not create an ambiguity that rendered the limit unenforceable, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

The three-judge panel unanimously overturned a ruling that Auto-Owners Insurance Company owed $3 million in benefits for the death of Dustin Brazil’s wife, the death of one of their children, and injuries to their second child, even though all the injuries arose from the same tragic collision with an uninsured motorist.

Auto-Owners’ policy specified that $1 million was “the most we will pay” for damages to “each (insured) person” or for “each occurrence” involving multiple insureds. It added that each limit was “subject to” the other.

A federal judge in Western Missouri found that making the occurrence limit “subject to” the individual limit created an ambiguity that must be construed against the insurer.

The 8th Circuit agreed that the inclusion of “subject to” in the occurrence limit was wholly unnecessary, since the occurrence limit could never be higher than the individual limit. However, the panel said that was not enough to create an ambiguity.

“An ambiguity only exists when there are two or more reasonable interpretations of a policy,” the 8th Circuit held. “Plaintiffs’ only proffered reading is not reasonable because it results in an interpretation that causes the ‘each Occurrence’ limit — for which the parties bargained — never to apply.”

The case is Dustin Brazil et al. v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2764.

For Brazil et al: Eryn Peddicord and Ari Rodopoulos of Peddicord & Townsend

For Auto-Owners: Thomas Michael Ward and Russell Watters of Brown & James