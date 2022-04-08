8th Circuit sides with Centene directors against shareholder derivative suit

Summary

(Reuters) - Dissatisfied shareholders of Centene Corp cannot sue the Fortune-25 health insurance supplier or its directors for allegedly withholding information relevant to the company’s March 2016 acquisition of Health Net for $6 billion, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2020 ruling by a federal judge in St. Louis, who found the shareholders had skipped a step: they hadn’t demanded that Centene sue the alleged wrongdoers itself, and hadn’t backed up their claim that such a demand would have been futile.

Since Centene is a Delaware Corporation, the 8th Circuit applied the new “demand futility” test the Delaware Supreme Court adopted last September. It rejected the shareholders’ request to send the case back to the district court so they could amend their complaint to better align with the revised standard.

The new test “is merely a synthetization of Delaware precedent,” intended to combine two previous standards into one, so a remand “would not afford Appellants any opportunity that was not already within their reach,” Circuit Judge Bobby Shepherd wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Roger Wollman and Jonathan Kobes.

Centene and its attorneys at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Husch Blackwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The shareholders, including the Carpenters’ Pension Fund of Illinois, Iron Workers Pension Fund Local 11, Peoria Police Pension Fund, and several individual investors, were represented by attorneys at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, Scott + Scott, and other firms. They also had no immediate comment.

The shareholders alleged that Centene paid too much for Health Net and that its nine-member board of directors concealed problems with the company – including “poorly designed and unprofitable insurance products,” lawsuits, state and federal investigations, and a California tax claim for nearly $1 billion.

When the problems were revealed in a financial statement in July 2016, Centene’s share price dropped 8 percent, “amounting to a loss of over $1 billion in shareholder value,” the complaint alleged.

The 8th Circuit agreed with Senior U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, who ruled that the complaint primarily alleged that the directors knew of Health Net’s financial woes and failed to disclose them, not that they acted in bad faith or with any intent to harm the investors.

Just as that was not enough to overcome the presumption that at least half the directors were “disinterested” under the 2020 version of the demand-futility rule, it was not enough to show that they faced “a substantial likelihood of liability” under the 2021 revision, the 8th Circuit concluded.

The case is Carpenters Pension Fund of Illinois et al. v. Neidorff et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3216.

For the shareholders: Carol Gilden of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Joseph Pettigrew of Scott + Scott

For Centene and the directors: Shay Dvoretzky and Peter Morrison of Skadden Arps, Joseph Conran and Christopher Smith of Husch Blackwell

