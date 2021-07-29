9th Circ. denies challenge to EPA approval of Arizona ozone levels

Summary

Court rules recorded ozone exceedances were excludable exceptions to Arizona's record

EPA application of revised ruled had no "impermissibly retroactive effect"

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied claims by three Phoenix residents that the Environmental Protection Agency wrongly determined Arizona sufficiently decreased ozone levels in its air in 2018.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Phoenix ruled that the EPA complied with the Clean Air Act (CAA), contrary to claims by Sandra Bahr and two more Phoenix residents, when it excluded measurements of high concentrations of ozone in 2015 following a major wildfire before determining the state had achieved National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone and, as a result, suspended measures to force Arizona into compliance.

The panel said that the EPA did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in finding thatArizona successfully demonstrated that the emissions it tied to the Lake Fire in southeast California qualified as the type of "exceptional events" the CAA requires the agency to exclude monitoring data.

Attorneys with the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, who represent Bahr and her co-plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EPA spokesperson Enesta Jones said the agency is reviewing the decision.

Caroline Oppleman, a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), said that the body "agrees with the Ninth Circuit Court's decision that ADEQ successfully demonstrated the June 20, 2015 exceedances were caused by an exceptional event" under an EPA rule.

Ozone's effects on human health depending on the level of exposure range from causing coughing to aggravating asthma.

The EPA determined by issuing afinal rule that Arizona had met a 2018 deadline to attain the ozone air standards. It did so by applying a 2016 revision of its "Exceptional Events Rule." The rule regulates when uncontrollable events like wildfire allow for certain monitoring data showing exceedances to be excluded.

Bahr and her co-plaintiffs sued last year, alleging that following the legal presumption that rules cannot, generally, be applied retroactively, the 2016 rule could not apply to an event that took place a year prior.

A prior, 2007 version of the rule asked for different requirements to establish the "exceptional event" exclusion applied.

Writing for the majority, U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos Bea disagreed with the plaintiffs. EPA's application of the 2016 version of the rule reflected the agency's desire to enforce it with the latest science, and as such the agency's use of the updated rule "did not have an impermissibly retroactive effect," Bea wrote, for instance by taking away rights.

The plaintiffs "cannot demonstrate that application of EPA's 2016 Exceptional Events Rule in lieu of the 2007 rule impaired any vested rights," he wrote.

Bea was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick Bumatay and U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone, who sat by designation.

The case is Sandra Bahr, et al v. Michael S. Regan, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-70092.

For Sandra Bahr, et al: Daniel Adelman of the Arizona Center For Law In The Public Interest.

For Michael S. Regan, et al: Jessica O'Donnell with the U.S. Department of Justice