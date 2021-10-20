9th Circ. nixes order mandating more COVID protections for ICE detainees

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Summary Law firms Detainees failed to show "deliberate indifference" to health

Judge had ordered release of some detainees, other measures

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday threw out a judge's order requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 at roughly 250 immigrant detention centers around the country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said the preliminary injunction issued last year improperly placed ICE's entire network of detention facilities under the direction of a single federal judge, an error because the plaintiffs failed to show systemic nationwide shortfalls in detainee health protections.

"The slew of national guidance, directives, and mandatory requirements that the agency issued and then frequently updated in the spring of 2020 belies the notion that ICE acted with the 'reckless disregard' necessary to support a finding of unconstitutional, system-wide deliberate indifference," Circuit Judge Daniel Bress wrote.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe who represent the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed in California federal court by five detainees at three facilities in the state, on behalf of nationwide classes of detainees. They claimed ICE had failed to adopt meaningful policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in detention centers, showing deliberate indifference to detainees' medical needs.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in April 2020 certified two classes of detainees with disabilities or "risk factors," such as being older than 55 or pregnant, that made them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Bernal also issued a preliminary injunction requiring ICE to identify and track detainees with certain risk factors, issue performance standards covering social distancing and cleaning and consider releasing certain detainees.

The judge also said ICE had not done enough to ease overcrowding to mitigate COVID-19's spread.

Six months later, Bernal found that ICE had failed to comply fully with his order and amended the injunction to require new measures including twice-daily temperature checks.

ICE appealed, arguing that the plaintiffs had not shown they were likely to succeed on their claims of deliberate indifference. The agency said it had taken various steps from the outset of the pandemic to address the spread of COVID-19, undermining claims that it had acted with reckless disregard for detainees' health.

The 9th Circuit majority on Wednesday agreed. Like many government agencies, ICE's initial response to the pandemic may have been imperfect and even inadequate, but did not comprise deliberate indifference, the court said.

The plaintiffs had at most shown noncompliance at individual ICE facilities and not on an agency-wide basis, Bress said, joined by Circuit Judge Eric Miller.

Both judges are appointees of former President Donald Trump.

Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon in dissent said the majority had ignored "disturbing evidence" presented by the plaintiffs, including testimony that 15% of detainees with health conditions and other risk factors would die if they contracted COVID-19.

"The April 2020 injunction ultimately required ICE to devise appropriate policies; the injunction did not dictate those policies or usurp the agencies’ role in running the detention facilities," wrote Berzon, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton.

The case is Fraihat v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55634.

For the plaintiffs: Brian Goldman of Orrick Herrington &

Sutcliffe

For ICE: Scott Stewart of the U.S. Department of Justice