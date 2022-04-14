9th Circuit judge urges Biden, Nevada senators to pick state AG's wife as successor

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

(Reuters) - U.S. Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson, the first Black woman to serve on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is weighing stepping down from active service -- and is urging the White House to pick a former clerk who is married to Nevada's attorney general as her successor.

Rawlinson, 69, in an interview with the Nevada Independent published on Thursday said she had spoken with the White House and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada's senior Democratic senator, about her desire for Berna Rhodes-Ford to be nominated.

She has not yet decided to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement, which would create a vacancy that President Joe Biden could fill. But she indicated she may if Rhodes-Ford, who is currently Nevada State College's general counsel, is picked.

"I am cognizant of the fact that the torch needs to be passed at some point, and I think this is the opportune time," Rawlinson, who was nominated to the 9th Circuit in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton, told the newspaper.

Rhodes-Ford, Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's wife, told Reuters on Thursday Rawlinson initially reached out to her about a nomination and that she was the judge's "preference."

"And, of course, who would say no to that honor, and so I said, well sure, I would be interested," she said.

It is unclear, though, if she will ultimately be nominated or would be recommended by Nevada's two Democratic senators, Cortez Masto and Senator Jacky Rosen, who would typically recommend nominees to Biden.

"My gut reaction is that the optics of this will make it harder for Rhodes-Ford, because it will look like, and potentially set a precedent, for judges formally choosing their successors," said John Collins, a visiting law professor at George Washington University.

Rhodes-Ford, 50, said Rawlinson had spoken with the White House and Cortez Masto and was seeking to talk with Rosen.

Cortez Masto's spokesperson said in a statement that if a Nevada vacancy were to open up on the 9th Circuit, she would continue supporting the work of two commissions she and Rosen established to vet candidates.

Rawlinson, the White House and Rosen's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Rhodes-Ford, who is Black, has experience in labor and employment, corporate and health care law and has worked at law firms including Littler Mendelson and Holland & Hart.

The 9th Circuit hears appeals from nine states including Nevada. Rhodes-Ford said that if she were to join the court, she would recuse herself from matters in which her husband represents the state.

