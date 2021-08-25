9th Circuit orders do-over in ADA case against college system

A blind student studies the Braille system. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Summary

Summary Law firms 2-1 panel upholds right to sue based on disparate impact

NFB and L.A. Community College District both claim win The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Defusing a potential landmine it planted last year, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday held that individuals with disabilities can sue over practices that have a discriminatory effect on them even if no discrimination was intended.

In a 2-1 split, the panel rejected Los Angeles Community College District’s argument that the Americans with Disabilities Act and its predecessor, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, did not authorize private lawsuits for disparate-impact claims by two former students, the National Federation of the Blind and its California affiliate.

Although the panel unanimously overturned the judgment on other grounds and remanded the case for further proceedings, “we consider this a win, for all people with disabilities,” said Joseph Espo of Brown, Goldstein & Levy, which represented plaintiffs Roy Payan, Portia Mason, and the organizations.

“The court clearly ruled that there is a private right of action for disparate-impact claims under Title II (of the ADA) and Section 504,” Espo said. The 9th Circuit has long recognized that right, but questioned it last year in an unrelated case – citing a 2001 Supreme Court decision interpreting the 1964 Civil Rights Act – and ordered both LACCD and the plaintiffs to brief the issue.

LACCD’s attorney, David Urban of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, said in an email that they are “evaluating the decision, pleased the Ninth Circuit accepted arguments that LACCD presented, and planning next steps.”

The district is “committed to making resources at Los Angeles City College available to blind students,” Urban added.

Payan and Mason attended City College, an LACCD school, in 2015 and 2016, and filed suit in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles.

They alleged that LACCD violated federal law and its own policies in numerous ways, such as failing to provide them with accessible assignments and course materials, maintaining an inaccessible website, and purchasing library materials that their screen-reading programs could not access.

They included claims for failure to reasonably accommodate their disabilities as well as disparate-impact claims. U.S. District Judge Steven Wilson dismissed the former but ruled that LACCD was liable on the latter.

After a 2019 jury trial on damages, Wilson awarded Payan $40,000 and ordered LACCD to remediate its website, evaluate educational technology for accessibility prior to procurement, make its library databases accessible, and designate a Dean of Educational Technology with responsibility for enforcing accessibility policies.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Richard Tallman said Wilson erred in dismissing the individual accommodation claims and in treating the allegations solely as disparate-impact claims that required systemwide relief. He was joined by Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan.

Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, dissenting, said ADA Title II and the Rehabilitation Act authorize private suits only for intentional discrimination.

In a footnote, the majority mentioned that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed last month to consider whether Section 504, as incorporated by the Affordable Care Act, allows ERISA plan participants to bring disparate-impact disability discrimination claims. (Espo and Urban declined to comment on that case, CVS Pharmacy v. Doe.)

In a separate nonprecedential memorandum, the 9th Circuit added that Wilson had made evidentiary, procedural, and substantive errors that had harmed both sides, and that the scope of injunctive relief was too broad.

The case is Payan et al. v. Los Angeles Community College District, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-56111.

For Roy Payan, Portia Mason, National Federation of the Blind, and National Federation of the Blind of California: Jean Zachariasiewicz and Joseph Espo of Brown Goldstein & Levy; Patricia Barbosa of The Barbosa Group.

For LACCD: David Urban and Pilar Morin of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore