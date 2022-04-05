9th Circuit revives challenge to Signal Peak’s coal-mine expansion

A pile of coal in an active coal mine located next to a new solar power plant development site in Hurley, western Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Dissent said courts are "ill-equipped to step in to highly politicized scientific debates like this"

(Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court on Monday revived a challenge by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups to Signal Peak Energy’s expansion of its Bull Mountains Mine in Montana, but allowed the project to continue for now.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Interior Department had offered “no convincing rationale” for its 2018 finding that the expansion’s effect on climate-warming greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions would be insignificant, even though burning its coal would "generate more GHG emissions annually than the largest single point source of GHG emissions in the United States.”

The 2-1 majority was “not persuaded” that the department must use the environmentalists’ chosen metric, known as the social cost of carbon, to quantify the project’s impact on GHG emissions. However, it berated the Interior Department for simply comparing the expansion to GHG emissions globally – a comparison “predestined” to make the impact look negligible.

If "a project of this scale can be found to have no significant impact, virtually every domestic source of GHGs may be deemed to have no significant impact,” Circuit Judge Morgan Christen wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Johnnie B. Rawlinson.

Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson, nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018, wrote in a dissent that the department had adequately explained its findings and that courts “are ill-equipped to step into highly politicized scientific debates like this.”

Attorneys for the Interior Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Signal Peak's lead lawyer, John Martin of Holland & Hart, declined to comment.

Nathaniel Shoaff of the Sierra Club, co-counsel with lawyers from Earthjustice and the Western Environmental Law Center, said the “key takeaway” was that government agencies must analyze climate impacts “based on science, and the analysis needs to be transparent.”

The 9th Circuit sent the case back to a federal judge in Missoula, Montana, who approved most of the Interior Department’s Environmental Assessment in 2019.

On remand, the district court must also decide on the appropriate remedy, including the level of further analysis required and whether to shut down the expansion until that analysis is completed, the 9th Circuit said.

The Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians, 350 Montana, and Montana Environmental Information Center had sought an immediate injunction and an order requiring a full Environmental Impact Statement.

Even so, “we’re pleased,” Shoaff said. “No matter what happens in the district court, the agency will have to take a fresh look at the climate impact. This is now on the Biden administration’s plate.”

The case is 350 Montana et al. v. Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35411.

For 350 Montana, Montana Environmental Information Center, WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club: Shiloh Hernandez of Earthjustice, Melissa Hornbein of Western Environmental Law Center, and Nathaniel Shoaff of Sierra Club

For the U.S. Interior Department et al.: Brian Toth, U.S. Justice Department

For Signal Peak Energy, Intervenor: John Martin, Hadassah Reimer, and Sarah Bordelon of Holland & Hart

