9th Circuit revives ranchers’ claims against insurer over 'public' road

(Reuters) - Adopting a definition that other courts have said would “wreak havoc” and be “disastrous” and “unworkable” for the land-title system, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday held that a county road does not need to be filed in the county’s land records to be a “public record” for title-insurance purposes.

The 9th Circuit revived a lawsuit against Chicago Title Insurance Company by Dennis and Sherrilyn Munden, a Utah couple who purchased two parcels of Idaho ranch land crossed by a gravel road only to learn, several years later, that it was a county road that could be closed to all vehicles except snowmobiles at the county’s discretion.

Bannock County had never filed its interest in the road in the county recorder’s office, but it didn’t have to: a separate state law gave it the option of publishing the road on its official highway maps, and it had done so since at least 1963. Like the land-recording law, the highway law was a “statute … imparting constructive notice,” Circuit Judge Danny Boggs, sitting by designation, wrote for the panel.

The Mundens’ attorney, Nathan Olsen of Olsen Taggart, disputed any looming disaster for title insurance companies as a result of the 9th Circuit’s ruling.

Title agencies “will have to exercise a little more due diligence when they are putting their title commitments together,” Taggart said in an email. “I believe that in the end, that will be a good result for the insureds as well as the insurers.”

Attorneys for Chicago Title and Stewart Title Guaranty Co., which had insured the Mundens’ title to their first parcel, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The 9th Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the Mundens’ case against Stewart because its policy contained a separate exclusion for “claims of public interest to roads and highways.”

According to Friday’s opinion, the Mundens purchased more than 1,400 acres in two transactions in 2012 and 2014.

The county had designated the gravel Bannock Creek Road as part of a snowmobile trail system in 2006. It amended the snowmobile ordinance in 2019, increasing the public works director’s discretion to close the road and upping the maximum fine from $300 to $1,000.

The Mundens sued the county to block enforcement of the 2019 law. When the county responded that it owned the road, the Mundens sued their insurers in federal court, demanding a defense against the county’s attack on their title.

Both insurers responded that the county’s interest was excluded because it was “not shown in the public record.” They argued that every court to consider the question (including several state courts, the 4th Circuit, and the 11th Circuit, in an unpublished opinion) has found that “public records,” for title-insurance purposes, must be limited to documents filed pursuant to real-estate recording laws – not every official document available for inspection in any and all government offices.

The district court agreed, but the 9th Circuit was unpersuaded.

“The Mundens could have reasonably expected the title companies, in doing their due diligence, to check county maps to ensure that roadways traversing the property are not public highways or rights-of-way,” Boggs wrote. He was joined by Circuit Judges A. Wallace Tashima and Marsha Berzon.

The case is Munden, et al v. Stewart Title Guaranty Co., Chicago Title Insurance Co., U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, No. 20-35336.

For the Mundens: Nathan Olsen of Olsen Taggart

For Stewart Title: Clinton Casey and Tyler Harrison Neill of Casey Legal Group

For Chicago Title: Matthew Cleverley, Fidelity National Law Group