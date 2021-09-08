9th Circuit tosses rule on credibility of asylum seekers

A newly naturalized U.S. citizen leaves a swearing in ceremony in Los Angeles, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - A rule requiring courts to uphold findings that individuals seeking relief from deportation are not credible if a single piece of evidence supports that conclusion is no longer good law, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday.

The en banc 9th Circuit unanimously held that the so-called "single-factor rule," which the court has followed since at least 2001, should have been wiped out years ago after Congress adopted the REAL ID Act of 2005 and altered the standard for determining when an applicant's lack of credibility can doom an asylum bid.

The law provides that credibility determinations in asylum cases must be based on "the totality of the circumstances and all relevant factors," replacing a previous standard that said an inconsistency in testimony is relevant when it "goes to the heart of the applicant's claim."

The ruling came in the case of Morshed Alam, a Bangladeshi man whose asylum bid was rejected after an immigration judge found him not to be credible for seven separate reasons. The government maintained that two of those grounds were supported by the record, and argued that the single-factor rule applied to the case.

Mate Jurkovic of Goldstein & Associates, who represent Alam, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

In the 2001 case Chen v. INS, the 9th Circuit first laid out the single-factor test, holding that an adverse credibility finding in an asylum case had to rest one at least one ground that went to "the heart of the claim."

Two years later in Wang v. INS, the court said it was required to sustain credibility findings "so long as one of the agency's identified grounds was supported by substantial evidence and went to the heart of the claim."

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, doing away with the "heart of the claim" language. But the 9th Circuit never revisited its rule, and applied it in a series of unpublished decisions in the ensuing years, according to Wednesday's decision.

In Alam's case, an immigration judge found him not to be credible on various grounds and ordered his deportation, and the Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed in 2019.

In an unpublished 2-1 ruling last year, a 9th Circuit panel found that Alam was not credible for one reason: he had claimed at a hearing that he did not initially recall incidents in which members of Bangladesh's ruling party came to his home and threatened his family when he applied for asylum.

Circuit Judge Daniel Collins in dissent said the single-factor rule no longer applied to asylum cases. Alam had not challenged the rule in his appeal.

The full court agreed to take up the case, and unanimously agreed with Collins on Wednesday.

"By clinging to ... an abrogated rule out of context, we have been affirming a conclusion that, in most cases, the IJ would not have made in the first place: that a single factor suffices on its own for an adverse credibility determination," Chief Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas wrote.

The court remanded the case to the original three-judge panel to reconsider Alam's asylum claims under the "totality of the circumstances" standard.

The case is Alam v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-72744.

For Alam: Mate Jurkovic of Goldstein & Associates

For the government: Elizabeth Fitzgerald-Sambou of the U.S. Department of Justice