9th Circuit won't rethink shareholder win in Google+ lawsuit

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said on Monday that it will not revisit its ruling allowing shareholders to sue Google parent Alphabet Inc for allegedly concealing security vulnerabilities, including in its Google+ social network.

The three-judge panel that revived the case last month declined a rehearing in a brief order. None of the 9th Circuit's other judges called for a vote on Google's request that a larger panel consider the appeal.

Alphabet attorney Ignacio Salceda of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati did not immediately reply to inquiries on whether the company would petition the U.S. Supreme Court for review.

U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta had written for the 9th Circuit that the lawsuit raised a “strong inference” that Alphabet’s then-chief executive Larry Page and his successor, Sundar Pichai, knew about the security vulnerabilities and an internal legal memo warning of potential regulatory fallout but intentionally concealed the information from investors.

"Given that Google's business model is based on trust, the material implications of a bug that improperly exposed user data for three years were not eliminated merely by plugging the hole in Google+'s security," the court wrote.

Alphabet urged the court to reconsider that decision late last month, saying it conflicted with Supreme Court and 9th Circuit precedent and would require companies to disclose "any and all problems" they had already fixed.

The lawsuit, led by the state of Rhode Island, followed an October 2018 Wall Street Journal article that said Google had concealed the fact that private data of nearly 500,000 Google+ users had been exposed since 2015 because it feared regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm.

Google ultimately admitted it had discovered the data exposure in March 2018, though there was no evidence of misuse, and decided to shut down the consumer version of Google+.

The case is In re Alphabet Inc Securities Litigation, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15638.

For Alphabet: Ignacio Salceda of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For Rhode Island: Jason Forge of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

