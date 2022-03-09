AbbVie, Alvotech settle patent fight over Humira arthritis drug

A woman holds a test tube in front of displayed Abbvie logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Drugmaker AbbVie and Icelandic biopharma company Alvotech have settled a legal fight over Alvotech's proposed generic version of AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis drug Humira, according to an Alvotech statement.

AbbVie will grant Alvotech a license to its Humira patents and let Alvotech create a U.S. biosimilar of the drug starting in July 2023, pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, the Tuesday statement said.

AbbVie confirmed that the companies resolved the dispute and said Alvotech will take a non-exclusive license to the patents. It said Alvotech will pay royalties and acknowledge the licensed patents' validity.

The dispute spawned several lawsuits in U.S. courts and at the U.S. International Trade Commission, with AbbVie accusing Alvotech of infringing its patents and stealing its trade secrets, and Alvotech accusing AbbVie of using a "minefield" of "highly dubious" patents to monopolize the drug.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has also been considering whether to revive a class action brought by Humira purchasers alleging that AbbVie's patents, along with anticompetitive settlements with rivals, caused inflated prices and violated antitrust law.

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie sold over $20 billion worth of Humira worldwide in 2021, accounting for 37% of its total revenues, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Alvotech statement said Humira is the highest-grossing pharmaceutical product in the world outside of COVID-19 vaccines.

AbbVie's stock was up 1.3% on Wednesday following the news.

Privately owned Alvotech announced in December that it would go public in a SPAC deal worth nearly $2.25 billion.

Robert Wessman, Alvotech's founder and chairman, said in a statement that the agreement was a "key milestone for patients and for our mission to fight for healthcare sustainability."

The cases are AbbVie Inc v. Alvotech hf, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Nos. 1:21-cv-01530, 1:21-cv-02258, 1:21-cv-02899; and 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-3052.

For AbbVie: Sean Berkowitz and Melissa Sherry of Latham & Watkins, William Raich and Jennifer Roscetti of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garret & Dunner.

For Alvotech: Louis Fogel of Jenner & Block, Roger Denning and John Farrell of Fish & Richardson

