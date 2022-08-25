AbbVie dodges whistleblower's patent fraud suit over Alzheimer's drugs

Summary

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc has avoided, for now, a whistleblower lawsuit claiming that its predecessor Allergan Inc used fraudulent patents to extend its monopoly on Alzheimer's drugs, allowing it to overcharge Medicare and Medicaid.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday that the so-called public disclosure bar, which prohibits whistleblower complaints based on public information, applied to the lawsuit by Zachary Silbersher, a name partner at intellectual property litigation firm Kroub, Silbersher & Kolmykov. The ruling reversed a lower court's finding that the bar did not apply.

The ruling leaves open the possibility for Silbersher to argue that he is the "original source" of the public information, and so should be allowed to go forward.

Lawyers for Silbersher, Allergan and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, which licensed the patents on Namenda XR and Namzaric to Allergan and is also named as a defendant in the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Adamas has since been bought by Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Silbersher sued the companies in 2018 in San Francisco federal court under the False Claims Act (FCA), which allows whistleblowers to bring claims on behalf of the government and receive a share of any recovery if they succeed.

He alleged his search of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) records revealed that Adamas and Allergan had misrepresented results of studies and failed to disclose prior research in order to get the office to issue patents covering the drugs. The companies have denied the claims.

The defendants moved to dismiss the case under the FCA's public disclosure bar, which prohibits whistleblower claims based on information disclosed in federal government proceedings. They said the PTO's initial evaluations of the patent applications were administrative proceedings that triggered the bar.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero in December 2020 denied the motion, writing that the FCA states that the bar applies to information disclosed in a federal "administrative hearing in which the Government or its agent is a party." Since the government is not a party in the PTO's proceeding, he said, Silbersher's claims were not barred.

Circuit Judge Ronald Gould, writing for the panel on Thursday, however, wrote that it was "salient and potentially controlling that the key factual information underlying Silbersher's complaint was all publicly disclosed and much could be found in websites maintained by the PTO and other government agencies."

Joined by Circuit Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson, he said the PTO administrative proceeding was covered by a different part of the public disclosure bar law, referring broadly to any "other federal report, hearing, audit or investigation," and thus barred.

Silbersher has filed similar patent fraud lawsuits against other drug companies, including one against Johnson & Johnson that survived dismissal in December, and one against Bausch Health Cos Inc dismissed last may under the public disclosure rule.

The case is United States ex rel Silbersher v. Allergan Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15420.

For Silbersher: Tejinder Singh of Sparacino

For Allergan: Erin Murphy of Clement & Murphy

For Adamas: Andrew Hoffman of DLA Piper

