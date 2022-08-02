AbbVie wins appeal in antitrust case over Humira 'patent thicket'

A sign stands outside a Abbvie facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. senators recently criticized similar 'patent thickets'

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday affirmed that AbbVie Inc did not unlawfully block competition by building up a "thicket" of patents related to its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira.

AbbVie's 132 patents related to Humira do not violate antitrust law, U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook said Monday, rejecting claims that the patents wrongly kept generic competitors out of the market years after the original patent on Humira expired.

An attorney for AbbVie declined to comment. Chicago-based AbbVie and attorneys for the challengers to AbbVie's practices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Humira is one of the best-selling drugs in the world, with global annual sales of over $20 billion in 2021. It is used to treat conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis.

The patent that covers Humira itself expired in 2016, but the last of the 132 other patents related to the drug expires in 2034. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to look into curbing what critics call "patent thickets" like Humira's in June.

A group of welfare-benefit plans that pay for Humira sued AbbVie in Chicago federal court in 2019, alleging its patent collection created an illegal monopoly by scaring off potential competitors. The group also said AbbVie violated antitrust law with agreements to settle patent lawsuits with competitors in exchange for promises not to introduce Humira biosimilars in the United States until 2023.

The Chicago court dismissed the case in 2020. The 7th Circuit upheld the decision on Monday.

Easterbrook was unconvinced by the plans' argument that 132 patents "are just too many for anyone to hold."

"What's wrong with having lots of patents?" Easterbrook wrote for a three-judge panel.

Easterbrook said some major tech companies have significantly bigger patent portfolios, and that "Thomas Edison alone held 1,093 U.S. patents."

The appeals court also rejected the argument that AbbVie's patents were "too weak to monopolize the sales of such an important drug."

"Weak patents are valid," Easterbrook said. "To say they are weak is to say that their scope is limited, not that they are illegitimate."

The court also said that AbbVie's patent-litigation settlements not unlawful "pay-for-delay" agreements.

The case is Mayor and City Council of Baltimore v. AbbVie Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2402.

For the plans: Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

For AbbVie: James Hurst of Kirkland & Ellis

