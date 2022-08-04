Abortion foe David Daleiden seeks right to share covert recordings

Summary

(Reuters) - Anti-abortion activist David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress (CMP) return to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, seeking to regain control of 500 hours of videotapes he and others surreptitiously recorded at the National Abortion Federation’s meetings in 2014 and 2015 and posted to the Center's YouTube channel.

A federal judge in San Francisco last year found the recordings violated the rules Daleiden had agreed to when he rented exhibit space at the conferences, posing as an executive of BioMax Procurement Services – an LLC he created as part of the ruse.

At NAF’s request, U.S. District Judge William Orrick ordered Daleiden, BioMax and CMP to remove the online posts and to turn over the originals and any copies to Daleiden's lawyers, who are forever barred from sharing them without a court order.

Daleiden, however, argues that the recordings are the product of investigative journalism, and that signing NAF’s “one-page form with microscopic text” did not waive his constitutionally protected right to report on a matter of public concern.

“Even if it were true that Defendants breached the agreements, that does not justify forever enjoining core First Amendment expression,” Heather Hacker of Hacker Stephens wrote in a brief to the 9th Circuit. She and lead counsel Charles LiMandri did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Daleiden also claims the permanent injunction violates copyright laws and complicates his defense lawyers' strategies in a pending criminal case involving the recordings in California state court.

In its response brief, NAF’s lawyers at Morrison & Foerster call the appellants’ arguments “a dog’s breakfast of foreclosed and far-fetched legal theories.” NAF and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The recordings were part of a CMP campaign that claimed Planned Parenthood was illegally selling fetal tissue. Planned Parenthood denies the accusation, and congressional and state investigations have not led to charges against the organization.

Planned Parenthood filed its own lawsuit against Daleiden, CMP and others in 2016 and won a $2 million verdict in 2019. A different 9th Circuit panel heard argument on that verdict in April.

NAF, however, opted to seek only injunctive relief. Orrick granted a preliminary injunction in 2016 and finalized the expanded version last year, noting that Daleiden and his criminal-defense attorneys, Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira, had violated the preliminary injunction in 2017 by posting a link to videos on the law firm’s website. Cooley and Ferreira, represented by Matthew Geragos, said they did not believe the injunction applied to the criminal case and that the videos were a necessary response to press releases by then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Tuesday’s arguments also include a consolidated appeal of the contempt finding and $200,000 sanction. In an email, Geragos said he will stress the federal courts’ duty to abstain from interfering in a pending state court action.

The cases are National Abortion Federation v. Center for Medical Progress, David Daleiden, et al; 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Nos. 21-15953 and 21-15955

For National Abortion Federation: Derek Foran, James Sigel, and Adam Sorensen of Morrison & Foerster

For Center for Medical Progress and Daleiden: Heather Hacker of Hacker Stephens, Charles LiMandri of LiMandri Law

For Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira (appellants in 21-15955): Matthew Geragos of Geragos Law Group

