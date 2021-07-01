ACLU sues to block long-distance transfer of immigrant detainees

Detainees at an ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Dec.16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Summary Detainees at Newark facility could soon be transferred hundreds of miles away

ACLU says the transfers will interfere with detainees' rights to be represented by lawyers

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a proposed class action against the Biden administration seeking to block immigrant detainees in New Jersey from being transferred to other facilities hundreds of miles away.

The lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court on Wednesday is the ACLU's first to challenge an immigration policy adopted by the Biden administration.

The group said the roughly 100 detainees at a facility in Newark that is ending its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will likely be transferred to detention centers in states such as Alabama and Georgia, far away from their families and lawyers.

The ACLU said that effectively severing detainees' relationships with their attorneys would violate their due-process rights under the U.S. Constitution and the Immigration and Nationality Act, which guarantees individuals facing deportation the right to counsel.

Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU's New Jersey chapter, said that transferring people far away from their families and their lawyers amounts to "gratuitous cruelty."

“Especially in New Jersey, which offers legal representation for immigrants in detention who face deportation, the policy of transferring people deprives community members of their rights and fails to treat them with the dignity they deserve," Sinha said in a statement.

The detainees are also represented by the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild.

The Essex County jail in Newark has housed as many as 800 immigrant detainees since 2008, according to the complaint. But the county in April announced that it would not be renewing its contract with ICE, and that the detainees currently held there would have to be transferred out by August.

As of last week, the facility housed 106 ICE detainees, 100 of whom are represented by lawyers, according to the ACLU's complaint.

The ACLU is seeking an order preventing ICE from transferring those detainees to any detention center more than 100 miles away from the Essex County facility.

The case is Robles v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:21-cv-13117.

For Robles: Farrin Anello of the ACLU of New Jersey Foundation

For the government: Not immediately available