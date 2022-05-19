Activision sex bias settlement would derail state's lawsuit, says Calif. agency

The entrance to the Activision Blizzard Inc. campus is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The California agency that enforces state anti-discrimination laws has asked a U.S. appeals court to let it challenge its federal counterpart's $18 million sex-bias settlement with Activision Blizzard Inc, saying the deal will compromise its own lawsuit against the company.

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) said a federal judge who denied its bid to intervene in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit failed to analyze the impact the settlement would have on the state agency's case making similar claims, in a brief filed with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Both the DFEH and the EEOC accused Activision of widespread discrimination against female employees, including condoning sexual harassment and paying women less than men. Activision has denied wrongdoing.

DFEH in its brief said the settlement would lead many Activision employees to waive their ability to collect damages for violations of state law, even though the EEOC can only enforce comparable federal anti-bias laws.

"While this balance of power may seem counterintuitive at first, it reflects Congress’s intent that the federal government, in the area of employment discrimination, respect and defer to state authority," wrote DFEH's lawyers at plaintiffs' firms Outten & Golden and Olivier & Schreiber.

The EEOC and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DFEH sued Activision in state court last July, and the EEOC about two months later filed its own complaint along with the proposed $18 million settlement.

U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in Los Angeles rejected DFEH's motion to intervene in the EEOC case, finding the agency was still free to pursue state-law claims against Activision. Fischer approved the EEOC settlement in March.

On Wednesday, DFEH said Fischer made a series of errors and denied the motion "with almost no analysis." Fischer improperly made assumptions about how the settlement will function and took a narrow view of DFEH's interests in enforcing state law, the agency said.

The case is EEOC v. Activision Blizzard Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-55060.

For the EEOC: Chelsea Sharon

For Activision: Elena Baca of Paul Hastings

For the DFEH: Jahan Sagafi of Outten & Golden

