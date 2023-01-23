Aerospace companies lose early bid to toss engineers' antitrust claims

Summary

(Reuters) - A Connecticut federal judge has given an early win to aerospace engineers alleging that a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp and five other companies conspired to restrict employment opportunities and suppress wages in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

U.S. District Judge Sarala Nagala on Friday declined to dismiss private civil claims against Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney division, a leading manufacturer of civil and military airline engines, and the other defendants named as outsource suppliers for skilled aerospace labor.

Nagala, presiding over consolidated claims in more than 30 lawsuits filed in 2021 and last year, will allow the litigation to proceed to discovery, the fact-gathering step.

In her 32-page ruling, Nagala said the plaintiffs' complaint "adequately alleges that the no-poach agreements at issue had no legitimate business purpose." But "whether plaintiffs will eventually be able to produce evidence to substantiate this claim at summary judgment or trial is a question for another day," Nagala wrote.

Lawyers for Pratt & Whitney at the law firms Crowell & Moring and Day Pitney on Monday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A representative from Raytheon did not immediately respond to a similar message.

An attorney for the prospective class, represented by law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and DiCello Levitt, declined to comment. Nagala appointed the two firms in March as interim leaders of the litigation.

The private lawsuits followed the U.S. Justice Department's announcement in late 2021 of labor-related criminal antitrust charges against a Pratt & Whitney manager and several other industry executives.

The criminal case is moving forward, after another judge in Connecticut federal court in December declined to dismiss the prosecution. The defendants there have pleaded not guilty.

In seeking to end the civil litigation, lawyers for Pratt & Whitney (P&W) argued in a court filing that "there is no legal precedent for treating the type of agreement alleged by plaintiffs as per se illegal."

The attorneys described as "legitimate business collaboration" certain "arrangements with outsourcing firms to supply P&W with engineering labor for specific P&W engine projects."

Pratt & Whitney's attorneys also said in the court filing that they reject "the DOJ's position that the conduct at issue should be the subject of criminal prosecution."

The plaintiffs seek class action status and an undetermined amount in damages for potentially thousands of prospective class members around the country.

The case is Borozny v. Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pratt & Whitney Division et al, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 3:21-cv-01657-SVN.

For plaintiffs: Daniel Brockett of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, and Gregory Asciolla of DiCello Levitt

For Raytheon Technologies: Chahira Solh of Crowell & Moring; John Cerreta of Day Pitney

