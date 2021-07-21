Aetna's lawyers warn of 'chill' in antitrust sealing dispute

A logo of Aetna is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Summary

Summary Law firms Dechert team urges 3rd Circuit to seal Aetna business records produced as third-party in FTC antitrust case

Records at issue include bid and price information, negotiating strategies and strategic planning

(Reuters) - A federal judge's refusal to seal business information that Aetna Inc produced as a third-party in a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) antitrust lawsuit could have broad consequences for other companies responding to agency subpoenas, lawyers for the health insurer told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The opening brief from Aetna's legal team at Dechert said the company's production of documents and testimony in Pennsylvania federal court contained bid and price information, negotiating strategies, strategic plans and contracting information. Lawyers for Aetna contend the trial court's ruling was "perfunctory and conclusory" and did not fully weigh the company's interest in keeping business records confidential

The information was admitted as evidence but it has not been posted publicly on the docket. Still, Aetna said there is no assurance the records won't be publicly released, and so the company has asked the appeals court to order the records sealed.

"FTC antitrust merger litigation should not serve as a conduit for the release of information that could not otherwise be obtained by the public," Dechert partner Michael McGinley said in Aetna's brief. The filing said non-parties should not consider resisting cooperation with the FTC "as their only means of protecting the confidentiality of their competitively sensitive information."

McGinley, who joined Dechert in 2018 from the Trump White House, where he'd served as an associate counsel, did not return a message seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the FTC did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Hartford, Connecticut-based Aetna produced business information in response to subpoenas from parties in a lawsuit brought by the FTC and the state of Pennsylvania last year to stop the merger of Philadelphia-area medical centers Thomas Jefferson University and Einstein Healthcare Network. Antitrust regulators argued the deal would have eliminated competition that helped drive lower rates.

The lawsuit failed, and the university moved ahead with the merger.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia in March declined Aetna's motion to seal certain exhibits that the parties introduced last year in court filings in the litigation.

Disclosure of the material was "in the interest of justice" even though Aetna was a non-party to the litigation, the judge ruled. Pappert also cited the "strong presumption of openness" of judicial records.

Aetna's lawyers told the 3rd Circuit in Tuesday's brief that any failure to seal the business records "may significantly chill third-party companies' willingness to voluntarily provide critical information to antitrust regulators during their merger review."

No party in the merger litigation opposed Aetna's sealing effort in the trial court.

Thomas Jefferson University, represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, and Einstein Healthcare Network, represented by Hogan Lovells, are not participating in the Aetna's appeal, according to a docket notation. No such notation appears for the FTC.

It was not immediately clear how the trial judge's order denying Aetna's motion to seal will be defended in the 3rd Circuit.

A court official in Pappert's chambers told Reuters in an email that the judge "is not involved with the case that is on appeal."

The case is Federal Trade Commission and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Thomas Jefferson University and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1817.

For Aetna: Michael McGinley, Justin Romeo and Rani Habash of Dechert

For the Federal Trade Commission: Mark Seidman and Charles Dickinson of the FTC