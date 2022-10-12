After Ohio AG’s challenge, counsel in FirstEnergy rate class defend fee request















(Reuters) - A disputed request for attorneys' fees in a $49 million class action settlement involving the scandal-tainted utility FirstEnergy Corp raises some provocative questions about how to allocate credit when private lawyers and government regulators target the same alleged misconduct.

Here's the background. In July 2020, the U.S. Attorney in Columbus, Ohio, announced racketeering charges against a prominent state politician, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who allegedly received $60 million in bribes in exchange for supporting a billion-dollar bailout of two failing Ohio nuclear plants. (Householder has pleaded not guilty and is facing a trial next January.) The original announcement did not name the corporation that paid the bribes, but it was no trick to figure out FirstEnergy’s identity. Within a week of the U.S. Attorneys' press release, private lawyers had begun filing civil lawsuits against the company, including racketeering class actions in state and federal court for ratepayers who claimed that they bore the cost of the tainted bailout.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also got in on the action. He filed his own civil racketeering complaint about two months after charges were filed against Householder. The AG subsequently sued to block the bailout law from taking effect and to bar FirstEnergy from imposing higher rates on its customers under a provision of the law that set a minimum yearly revenue for the company based on an unusually high benchmark. FirstEnergy soon thereafter settled with Yost and agreed not to capitalize on the provision.

The Ohio legislature eventually repealed the bailout law. FirstEnergy entered a $230 million deferred prosecution deal with the Justice Department in July 2021. And in June 2022, after losing a bid to dismiss ratepayers’ RICO claims, the company and a related defendant agreed to settle the rateholders’ class action in federal court in Columbus for $49 million. U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus granted preliminary approval to the settlement on June 22.

Then things got messy.

Class counsel from Murray & Murray, Miller Law and McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips moved for a fee award of one-third of the settlement fund. They told Sargus that a 33.3% contingency fee is well within the standard bounds in a complex class action that asserted novel claims and faced significant defenses, including arguments that the alleged ratepayer overcharges were not related to the bribery scheme. Class counsel also said that the 2.55 multiplier on their lodestar billings of $6.4 million was reasonable.

The Ohio AG disagreed. On Oct. 4, three state entities represented by the Attorney General’s office -- the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the University of Akron -- filed an objection to the fee request. (Kent State University joined the objection the next day.) The state entities argued that class counsel are entitled to no more than $4.9 million, or 10% of the settlement.

State AGs, as you know, have a right under the Class Action Fairness Act to opine on proposed class action settlements. In recent years, they’ve begun exercising that right fairly regularly, often in order to express views on the propriety of fees for class counsel.

But the Ohio AG’s objection in the FirstEnergy case is different. For one thing, he represents class members objecting to a proposed deal. And for another, his brief for the objectors is based on personal knowledge of the case: The brief argues that class counsel merely piggy-backed on Yost's own work, as well as on the efforts of the Columbus U.S. Attorney’s office.

Contingency fees, the objectors argued, are meant to reward plaintiffs' lawyers for taking risks. But there was little risk in this class action, the AG said, in light of the piles of evidence developed by federal prosecutors who filed intricately detailed criminal charges before class counsel ever got involved. The brief, moreover, argued that plaintiffs' lawyers spent most of the case litigating against a chastened and diminished defendant that had removed top officials, including its CEO and general counsel, and had entered a deferred prosecution deal.

Yost’s press release announcing the objection was characteristically feisty: “The settlement table was set by my office and the U.S. Attorney [and] now these greedy attorneys are sitting down to dine," the announcement said. "First Energy already shook down Ohio ratepayers. Let’s not let plaintiff attorneys do the same.” (The actual court filing is much more measured than the press release.)

Class counsel responded on Tuesday, arguing that their initial complaints in state and federal court stoked the public outrage that forced FirstEnergy into concessions. They also insisted that they originated the theories that Yost adopted weeks later in his own suits on behalf of ratepayers.

“Class plaintiffs’ litigation,” the response said, “provided the AG’s office with a roadmap.”

Plaintiffs' lawyers cooperated with the AG to maximize the pressure on FirstEnergy, they said, yet now Yost wants to slash their fees by citing the results he obtained. It would be perverse, they argued, to punish private lawyers who “never acted in any territorial way” and sought only to benefit Ohio ratepayers.

“The Attorney General did not and could not achieve the results that the private litigants achieved,” class counsel asserted. “If the Attorney General’s perspective expressed here (at least) about fees awarded were to prevail, the public interest would not be vindicated.”

Class counsel also said the AG underestimated the novelty of their legal theories and insisted that their fee request would reward them only for the results they obtained. That’s the whole point, the said, of awarding a fee based on a percentage of the class recovery.

A spokesperson for Yost did not respond to my email query on class counsel’s filing. Plaintiffs' lawyers from Murray & Murray also did not respond.

I’ll be interested to see how Sargus handles the dispute. Plaintiffs' lawyers, after all, frequently make use of facts and evidence developed by prosecutors and state AGs, but I can’t think of any other case in which a top state lawyer has asked a court to award class counsel less money for that reason.

