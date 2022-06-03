After sanction against Keurig, law firm Winston said to seek $2.5 mln in fees

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Ruling in March said Keurig was on the hook for fees over failing to save evidence in antitrust case

Keurig lawyers call $2.5 mln bid "massive"

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn is clashing with lawyers for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc over how much the beverage company must pay in legal fees as a sanction for failing to preserve evidence in long-running antitrust litigation in Manhattan federal court.

The U.S. law firm this week asked a judge to set a schedule to resolve the dustup over fees, saying the plaintiffs' lawyers and attorneys for Keurig have been unable to reach an agreement on an amount.

Keurig's attorneys at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney revealed on Thursday in a court filing that Winston and the other plaintiffs' lawyers were seeking more than $2.5 million in fees. The Massachusetts-based beverage company called the amount "massive."

Federal judges are regularly asked to handle disputes over evidence, and courts have the power to order one side or the other to pay legal bills associated with litigating an issue that arose in a case.

The Keurig litigation began in 2014 over claims that Keurig was asserting monopoly power in the market over the disposable cups that are used in single-serve coffee brewers. The company has denied liability.

A judge in March said the plaintiffs were entitled to fees as a penalty for Keurig's failure to preserve several laptops and a set of handwritten notes. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave's order said Keurig "sloppily implemented" a directive to employees to save material.

Winston, representing plaintiffs that include food and beverage company TreeHouse Foods Inc, has not filed a fee application, and so the $2.5 million amount could change.

Attorneys at Winston on Friday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A lawyer for Keurig at Buchanan Ingersoll did not immediately return a similar message.

A representative from Keurig also did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Buchanan Ingersoll lawyers said in their filings that the plaintiffs had not provided a full glimpse at the hourly rates underpinning the $2.5 million fee bid.

Keurig's attorneys, who also include a team from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, are contesting the sanctions order, which the company called "contrary to law." Attorneys for Keurig have said the sanctions could provide a "broad windfall" in fees for the plaintiffs' lawyers.

The case is In re Keurig Green Mountain Single-Serve Coffee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, MDL No. 2542.

For plaintiff TreeHouse Foods Inc: Lauren Duxstad of Winston & Strawn

For Keurig: Mackenzie Baird of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

