AG: Immigration courts don't have to consider uncontested issues

Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS

Summary Garland tosses Trump-era opinion requiring review of all issues

Advocates said the 2020 opinion harmed victims of domestic violence

(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has overruled a Trump administration opinion that required immigration judges and the Board of Immigration Appeals to review uncontested issues that come before them, in his latest move to ease asylum standards for survivors of domestic violence.

Garland in an opinion issued on Monday in Matter of A-C-A-A-said the September 2020 opinion in the same case by his predecessor, William Barr, imposed rigid procedural requirements that had undermined the fair and efficient resolution of asylum claims.

Barr in last year's opinion, which involved an El Salvadoran woman who claimed she would be subjected to violence in her home country because of her gender, said judges should not accept parties' stipulations of any element required to prove an asylum claim such as an applicant's membership in a "particular social group."

Garland on Monday said immigration judges should follow the previous longstanding rule that only issues contested by asylum applicants or the Department of Homeland Security warrant review.

"This traditional approach helps ensure efficient adjudication by focusing the immigration courts’ limited resources on the issues that the parties actually contest rather than those on which they agree," Garland wrote.

In a May letter, a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups and academics had urged Garland to vacate Barr's decision, along with two other Trump-era AG opinions that made it more difficult for survivors of domestic violence to win asylum. With Monday's opinion, all three of those memos have now been overturned.

The groups said Barr's opinion in Matter of A-C-A-A- ignored the many hurdles asylum seekers must clear before they are granted protection and that each case must be viewed on its own merits.

The respondent in Monday's case entered the U.S. illegally in 2012 and was placed in deportation proceedings. She applied for asylum in 2018, claiming she had suffered past persecution at the hands of her parents because she is a woman.

She also claimed that if she returned to El Salvador, she faced persecution based on her gender from her former boyfriend, gang members and local police.

An immigration judge granted her asylum based on the latter claim, and the Board of Immigration Appeals last year affirmed that decision. DHS on appeal had not challenged that the respondent belonged to a cognizable social group – namely, Salvadoran women – and the BIA did not consider that issue.

Barr then directed the BIA to send the case to his office for review. In his October opinion, he said DHS' decision not to expressly challenge particular elements of the respondent's asylum claim did not relieve the BIA of its obligation to review the judge's determination in full.

But Garland on Monday said the regulations governing deportation proceedings expressly contemplate the use of stipulations to narrow the issues in dispute. That, in turn, makes proceedings more efficient and guarantees that judges and the BIA honor DHS' broad discretion to decide which issues merit further review, Garland said.

The case is Matter of A-C-A-A-, U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, Interim Decision No. 4024.