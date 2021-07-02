Air Astana sues Embraer over grounded planes

Air Astana planes on the tarmac of Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Latham & Watkins LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Kazakh flagship airline Air Astana JSC on Friday sued Embraer SA for at least $11.9 million, accusing the Brazilian airplane manufacturer of leasing planes that were "unsafe to fly" and had to be grounded.

In its lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan pursuant to a choice-of-law provision in the companies' lease agreement, Air Astana accused Embraer of engaging in "a course of conduct that was (at best) grossly negligent and displayed a reckless indifference to human life."

Embraer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Air Astana said that five Embraer E190-300 regional jet aircraft it leased from Embraer were plagued with serious safety problems.

Those included failure of wing anti-icing system necessitating an emergency landing, a "cascading failure" of hydraulic systems during a landing, uncommanded changes in altitude and mechanical failures that resulted in missed approaches, according to the complaint.

The danger was exacerbated by the central Asian country's "treacherous terrain and challenging weather," and the fact that it has only 19 airports in its more than one million square miles that can accommodate an emergency landing by the planes, the company said.

While Air Astana does not allege that the problems led to any deadly accidents, it said it has been forced to ground its Embraer fleet since last December.

The airline said that when it contacted Embraer about the problems, the manufacturer suggested only "piecemeal or workaround solutions."

Air Astana is bringing claims for breach of contract and breach of warranty.

The case is Air Astana JSC v. Embraer SA, New York Supreme Court, County of New York

For Air Astana: Michael Lacovara of Latham & Watkins

For Embraer: Not immediately available