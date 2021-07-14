Alabama residents sue regulator over monthly solar-panel fee

The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energ. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

(Reuters) - Alabama residents and an environmental group have sued their state's power regulator in Montgomery federal court to challenge its approval of a monthly fee public utility Alabama Power Co levies on customers who generate their own electricity with solar panels.

In a Monday complaint, four Alabama Power customers with solar panels on their properties and the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution accused the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) of violating the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) by facilitating price discrimination against small energy producers.

Commission spokesperson Cynthia Milledge said the body does not comment on pending litigation. Alabama Power did not immediately provide a comment.

Keith Johnston, an attorney for the plaintiffs with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a statement: "We're asking the Court to require the Commission to follow the law so that Alabama Power will stop unfairly taxing private solar investments."

APSC approved in 2013 Alabama Power's request to charge an add-on monthly $5 fee per solar-generated kilowatt for homes, small businesses and schools that install on-site solar panels. It later increased the charge to $5.41 per kilowatt, according to the complaint.

Birmingham-based Alabama Power has said the fee is necessary to pay for its power infrastructure, the complaint says.

The company, a subsidiary of Southern Company, provides power to 1.4 million customers in the southern two-thirds of Alabama. It maintains more than 84,000 miles of power lines.

The plaintiffs, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center and private law firm Ragsdale, say that the fees are unfair and discriminatory because "in developing the charges, Alabama Power had no information that solar customers were driving any specific infrastructure costs." Solar customers use the grid less because they consume less electricity from it, they say.

The APSC in September tossed an administrative challenge to the monthly fee brought by the same coalition.

In June, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also declined to end the fee after the plaintiffs petitioned FERC over it. But FERC's chairman Richard Glick and commissioner Allison Clements expressed in a concurrence their "concern that the Alabama Public Service Commission may be violating the Commission's PURPA regulations" with the measure.

The case is Bankston v. Alabama Public Service Commission, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, No. N/A.

For James Bankston Jr et al: Keith Johnston of the Southern Environmental Law Center and Clay Ragsdale of Ragsdale

