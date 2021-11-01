Alabama settles opioid claims against Endo, in talks with McKesson

Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

(Reuters) - Alabama has resolved claims against drugmaker Endo International Plc over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic and is in settlement talks with distributor McKesson Corp, putting on hold a trial of the state's case against the two companies that was set to begin Monday.

The settlement and ongoing negotiations were revealed in a filing Sunday in Montgomery County Circuit Court by McKesson.

Spokespeople for both Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office and Endo declined to comment.

"As the court knows, the state has completed a settlement with Endo, the other defendant," McKesson said. "The state is continuing to work through the mediator to resolve issues with McKesson, and the parties believe that additional time will allow them to complete a settlement and achieve a resolution without the need for a trial."

In response to the filing, Judge J.R. Gaines on Monday set a new trial date of April 18, 2022.

Alabama was one of eight states that declined to join a proposed $26 billion settlement of opioid litigation nationwide by McKesson, two other distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson by a September deadline.

A spokesperson for Marshall, a Republican, previously told Reuters that the state opted out of the deal "to pursue its own legal strategy to best address the impact of the opioid crisis on Alabama."

The state has accused McKesson of failing to prevent the diversion of opioids for illicit purposes, and Endo of engaging in deceptive marketing practices that misrepresented the painkillers' benefits and downplayed their addictive risks.

Alabama, which has had among the highest rates of opioid prescriptions of any state, said the companies should be forced to pay to remedy the harms created by opioid addiction. While the state has not said in public filings how much it is seeking, McKesson in an August filing pegged the amount at up to $20 billion, which would dwarf any recovery in an opioid lawsuit so far.

More than 3,300 similar lawsuits are pending against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies largely by states and local governments over an opioid abuse epidemic that U.S. government data shows led to nearly 500,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2019.

Endo is not part of the proposed $26 billion deal, but previously agreed to settle lawsuits by states or counties in New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana and Ohio for more than $111 million.

Additional reporting by Nate Raymond