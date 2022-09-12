Alaska Airlines gender-based dress code discriminatory, state agency says

An Alaska Airlines aircraft flies past the tail of a United Airlines aircraft as it lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Companies Related documents Airline accused of bias against non-binary employees

Agency could sue if airline does not agree to settle

Non-binary flight attendant says forced to present as male

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Washington state civil rights agency has accused Alaska Airlines of discriminating against non-binary and gender fluid employees by imposing a rigid gender-based dress code, according to a decision released on Monday.

The Washington State Human Rights Commission (HRC) said there was reasonable cause to find that Alaska Airlines violated state law by refusing to exempt a non-binary flight attendant, Justin Wetherell, from a policy requiring employees to choose between masculine and feminine uniforms. The determination is dated August 31.

A finding of reasonable cause means the HRC will now attempt to broker a settlement between the parties. If that fails, the HRC can opt to file an administrative complaint against Alaska Airlines.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union had filed a complaint with the HRC on behalf of Wetherell in December 2020, claiming they were often forced to call out of work because of the anxiety they felt surrounding the company's dress code.

In a June 2021 letter, the ACLU urged the airline to adopt more flexible policies.

Under a policy implemented in 2020, customer-facing Alaska Airlines employees were to choose either a male uniform that included a vest and tie and forbids makeup, nail polish and earrings, or a female uniform that includes dresses and skirts and allows a range of makeup and jewelry. The policy prohibited mixing and matching elements of each uniform, according to the HRC.

Alaska Airlines tweaked the policy last year and again in March, according to the determination, but still imposes gender-based standards. For example, employees with facial hair are required to wear the male uniform, and those who opt for the male uniform cannot use lipstick that is red, bright pink or berry colored, the agency said.

Wetherell claimed their repeated requests for exemptions from the policies were denied, and they felt forced to present as male while working.

The HRC said Alaska Airlines had violated state anti-bias law, which prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of gender identity and gender expression.

ACLU staff attorney Linda Morris said the airline's policy reinforces harmful archaic gender stereotypes.

"We hope that the commission’s finding serves as a wake-up call for Alaska Airlines to immediately remove these gendered restrictions from its policy in accordance with their employees’ rights," Morris said in a statement.

