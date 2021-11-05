Alaskan agency sues Biden admin over Arctic refuge drilling freeze

A frozen beach on the Bering Sea coast is seen near the last stretch mushers must pass before the finish line of the Iditarod dog sled race in Nome, Alaska, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Summary Alaskan public corporation says administration unlawfully halted activity on leased ANWR tracts

Complaint seeks to cancel interior secretary's order, restart development

(Reuters) - An Alaskan public corporation that was the top bidder for oil and gas leases in an Alaska wildlife refuge has sued the Biden administration, alleging it took unlawful steps to block development of the drilling parcels.

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) alleged in an Anchorage federal court complaint Thursday that the Biden administration arbitrarily and capriciously suspended work on seven tracts the agency leased in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge during President Donald Trump's last days in office.

The lawsuit says Interior Secretary Deb Haaland violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by issuing a June order that halts oil and gas leasing activities, including exploration and production, in the refuge pending completion of a new review over potential environmental impacts.

Haaland skipped the APA-required step of first gathering and considering comments from the public, the lawsuit says. It asks for a judgment declaring the June order invalid.

Tyler Cherry, an Interior Department spokesperson, declined to comment.

AIDEA executive director Alan Weitzner said in a statement that "the continued delay and obstruction of these leases impacts Alaska's economic future for generations."

The tracts the state agency leased for 10years cover more than 360,000 acres.

The lease sale, which took place in January, delivered on President Donald Trump's plan to open up more land for fossil-fuel exploration and extraction.

The auction of leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge drew condemnation from environmental groups who suedahead of the sale over allegations that the underlying environmental analysis inadequately studied the effects of drilling on wildlife.

During his election campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to protect the refuge, which covers 19.6 million acres of pristine habitat for polar bears, caribou and migratory birds.

The case is Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the United States District Court for the District of Alaska, No. 3:21-cv-00245.

For Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority: Kyle Parker and William Cason of Holland & Hart

Reporting by Sebastien Malo @sebastienmalo