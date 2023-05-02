Allergan accuses Botox rival Revance of employee raiding in US lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Botox maker AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit has accused Revance Therapeutics Inc in a federal lawsuit of poaching key employees in a "desperate" effort to compete in the market for anti-wrinkle injections and facial fillers.

Allergan's lawsuit filed on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, federal court alleged Revance "accelerated" a plan to recruit regulatory professionals, in-house lawyers and sales and marketing employees from Allergan who had knowledge of its work on Botox and the popular dermal filler Juvéderm.

Revance sought to exploit the knowledge of new employee hires from Allergan who were arriving with "information that would be crucial in their new roles," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit marked a new flashpoint in the history of the two companies. Allergan in 2021 sued Revance for alleged patent infringement in Delaware federal court over Botox, and Revance brought counterclaims in the litigation. The litigation is pending.

Nashville-based Revance did not immediately respond to a message on Tuesday seeking comment. Only the company, and not any individual employee, is a defendant in the lawsuit.

An Allergan spokesperson said that the company "relies on trade secrets to protect its investments."

In 2019, Revance said in a letter to Allergan, parts of which were quoted in the lawsuit, that new employees "are advised, at the time of their hiring, about their obligations to refrain from unauthorized disclosure or use of proprietary information belonging to former employers."

AbbVie acquired Botox through its $63 billion purchase of Chicago-based Allergan in 2020.

Botox sales were nearly $4 billion in the U.S. last year, the lawsuit said, and Juvéderm, which adds volume to facial tissues, recorded more than $500 million in U.S. sales during the same period.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Revance's anti-wrinkle injection, which it markets as Daxxify. Revance in a statement then said the approval "marks the culmination of years of pioneering research and development."

Allergan's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and an injunction "to recover and protect its confidential, proprietary, and trade secret information."

The case is Allergan Inc v. Revance Therapeutics Inc, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, No. 3:23-cv-00431.

For Allergan: Jennifer Baldocchi and Eric Dittmann of Paul Hastings; and William (Zan) Blue of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

For Revance: Not yet available

