Alphabet fiddles as app-store antitrust fire burns

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) is gesturing in the right direction by slowly opening up its app store. Yet the changes are unlikely to appease angry governments. The $1.8 trillion company and $2.8 trillion rival Apple (AAPL.O) will have to go further.

The search giant said on Wednesday that it would let Spotify Technology (SPOT.N) use its own billing system for users who subscribe to the music-streaming service through the Google Play store. Apple and Google have historically locked developers into using their payment services for in-app purchases, charging a hefty 15% to 30% fee.

The Big Tech duo justify those fees by pointing to all the money they’ve spent building the popular app stores, which are otherwise free to use. On the other hand, critics call it monopolistic price gouging. Epic Games, for example, sued Apple for “anticompetitive conduct” read more . Spotify launched a similar European complaint.

Google’s move piles pressure on Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. The iPhone maker probably has more to lose: consumers spent $85 billion through its app store in 2021, according to Sensor Tower, compared with Google’s $48 billion. The search giant’s core business is advertising; giving some ground on payment fees allows it to look good while throwing dirt at Apple.

But there’s plenty to dislike in Google’s gambit. First, it’s just a pilot project open to a “small number of participating developers”, including Spotify. It’s far from clear that all apps will eventually have carte blanche to use their chosen payment system.

Second, Spotify will probably still have to surrender some revenue. In South Korea, where lawmakers forced app stores to offer alternative payment services, Google is charging app developers 11%. That’s barely better than the default 15%. In the Netherlands, Apple responded to a regulatory order covering dating apps by allowing third-party payments but charging a whopping 27% fee.

In essence, the duo tend to replace one exorbitant charge with a slightly less exorbitant one. That won’t pass muster with European legislators, who are preparing to thwack them with new rules in the Digital Markets Act read more . Attorneys general for 34 U.S. states and the District of Columbia said in January that Apple was stifling competition, effectively siding with “Fortnite” maker Epic in its legal tussle with the iPhone maker read more . The app store fight is ramping up. Google’s fiddling is just a prelude.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Alphabet’s Google said on March 23 that it would allow Spotify Technology to offer its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot.

- Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play store will be presented with a choice to pay either with Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing.

- The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional third-party billing option next to Google Play’s billing system in their apps.

