Amazon unit to pay $5.8 mln for insulin overbilling

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's online pharmacy subsidiary PillPack has agreed to pay $5.79 million to the federal government, 30 states and the District of Columbia to resolve claims that it overcharged government health insurance programs by dispensing more insulin injector pens than patients needed.

Under the civil settlement, announced by federal prosecutors on Monday, PillPack LLC admitted that it had dispensed and billed for more insulin pens than patients should have received.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc settled similar allegations for $269 million in 2019. Walgreens accounts for nearly 20% of the U.S. pharmacy market, while PillPack accounted for less than 1% before Amazon bought it in 2018.

Amazon said in a statement that PillPack had changed its insulin dispensing practices in 2019, but that before then, some patients "may have received more insulin pens than their pharmacy benefit plans allowed or that they needed."

"This had no impact on patient safety, and we never charged customers for more than what was dispensed," the company said.

Government insurance programs, like Medicare and Medicaid, limit how many days' supply of insulin may be dispensed to a patient at one time. The same amount of insulin may last longer for one patient than another because of different doses.

Prosecutors said PillPack's overbilling stemmed from the company's practice of dispensing insulin injection pens in unopened packs of five, even if it resulted in patients receiving more days' supply of insulin than they were allowed. PillPack billed for the entire amount, and to avoid having the claims denied, falsely underreported how many days' supply the insulin was for the patient, prosecutors said.

PillPack then dispensed refills before patients actually ran out of insulin, based on the inaccurately reported days of supply, prosecutors said. Prosecutors do not allege that patients were overcharged.

The case is United States v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:19-cv-06717.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danielle Levine and Pierre Armand of the Southern District of New York

For PillPack: Jonathan Phillips of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

