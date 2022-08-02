AMC's 'Better Call Saul' is sued over tax trademark

Cast members Jonathan Banks (L) and Bob Odenkirk pose at the premiere for season 3 of the television series "Better Call Saul" in Culver City, California U.S., March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Better call another lawyer.

Liberty Tax Service, one of the largest U.S. tax preparers, has sued the companies behind AMC's hit crime drama "Better Call Saul" for what it says was a rip-off of its trademarks and Statue of Liberty logo in depicting the fictional "Sweet Liberty Tax Services" in a recent episode.

In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, Liberty Tax accused AMC Networks Inc and Sony Pictures Television Inc of sowing confusion and causing harm by leading viewers to believe Sweet Liberty was one of Liberty Tax's more than 2,500 offices.

AMC and Sony did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Liberty Tax objected to an April episode when Saul Goodman, an ethically challenged lawyer also known as Jimmy McGill, visits Sweet Liberty, run by his former clients Craig and Betsy Kettleman.

Sweet Liberty is housed in the New Mexico desert, in a trailer featuring an inflatable Statute of Liberty and American flag motif, and used by the Kettlemans to skim customers' tax refunds.

"Out of all the names defendants could have used," the complaint said, "they decided not to be original at all, but instead rip off the famous Liberty Tax trademarks, which have been used for over 25 years."

"Given defendants' extensive use and copying of Liberty Tax's trademarks and trade dress, [they] must have intended to evoke an actual Liberty Tax Service location," it added.

The lawsuit seeks a halt to any infringements, plus unspecified punitive and triple damages.

A lawyer for Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Liberty Tax had no immediate additional comment.

"Better Call Saul" stars Bob Odenkirk as the title character, and is a prequel to the series "Breaking Bad."

It has been nominated for an Emmy for best drama series, with Odenkirk receiving his fifth Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a drama series. "Better Call Saul" will conclude its six-year run this month.

The case is JTX Tax LLC v AMC Networks Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-06526.

