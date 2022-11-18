AMD, Analog Devices settle semiconductor patent lawsuits

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Analog Devices Inc have settled a legal battle over semiconductor patents, the companies said in a Thursday press release.

The companies said they resolved their lawsuits with "mutually agreed upon terms" and have "committed to pursue technology collaborations to bring next generation solutions to their communications and data center customers."

Further details of the settlement were not available. ADI declined to comment, and representatives for AMD did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based ADI sued Xilinx Inc, now an AMD subsidiary, in Delaware federal court in 2019. ADI said technology in Xilinx's wireless-communication chips infringed several patents that relate to converting analog data to digital data.

ADI said Xilinx copied its innovations while they collaborated on developing other Xilinx technology. Xilinx countered in 2020 with allegations that ADI's wireless chips infringed its patents.

Santa Clara, California-based AMD in February finalized its purchase of San Jose, California-based Xilinx in a deal estimated to be worth nearly $50 billion.

A trial on ADI's claims had previously been scheduled to start in March. The court paused the case last year for related patent-validity proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews dismissed the case at the parties' request on Monday.

The case is Analog Devices Inc v. Xilinx Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-02225.

For ADI: Michael Jacobs and Bita Rahebi of Morrison & Foerster

For Xilinx: Janine Carlan and Taniel Anderson of ArentFox Schiff











