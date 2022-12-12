American Airlines foe Sabre blasts legal fee bid for $1 antitrust win















Dec 12 (Reuters) - Travel booking software provider Sabre Corp told a U.S. judge on Friday that it should not have to pay American Airlines Group Inc's legal fees after American won just $1 from Sabre in an antitrust trial in May.

American said last month that it should be awarded legal fees from its long-running case against Sabre, which included two trials and an appeal. Although American has not named an exact fee amount, the airline could seek around $150 million, Sabre said in its Friday filing in Manhattan federal court.

The lawsuit, initially brought by US Airways in 2011, accused Sabre of charging excessive fees and curbing competition in the flight-booking market. American later merged with US Airways.

But after 11 years of litigation, American "lost or abandoned all of its claims except a portion of one," Sabre said.

"After such staggering failure, the only reasonable fee here is no fee at all," Sabre said.

Sabre said that during a July hearing a lawyer for American from law firm O'Melveny & Myers said the airline would submit a "'very, very substantial...fees claim' for at least '$150 million.'"

"A nine-figure fee for a so-called $1 'win' is plainly unsupportable, and any recoverable fees should be slashed by at least 99%," Sabre said.

Southlake, Texas-based Sabre is the country's largest owner and operator of a network that travel agents use to search and book flights listed by the airlines. It is represented by a team of attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, including former Chicago U.S. attorney Patrick Fitzgerald.

Spokespersons for American and Sabre, and their lawyers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is US Airways Inc, for American Airlines Inc v Sabre Holdings Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. No. 1:11-cv-02725-LGS-JLC.

For US Airways: Andrew Frackman of O’Melveny & Myers; R. Paul Yetter of Yetter Coleman

For Sabre: Patrick Fitzgerald and Boris Bershteyn of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Read More:

American Airlines lawyers, after $1 antitrust win, seek 'very substantial' fees

American Airlines gets favorable antitrust verdict, and $1 in damages

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.