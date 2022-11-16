Amid claim of delay in Keurig antitrust case, U.S. appeals court sets clock

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan has 60 days to get the long-running Keurig Green Mountain Inc antitrust case moving forward before a federal appeals court will reconsider whether to step in to the litigation, according to a Tuesday court order.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an order declined a bid from a plaintiffs' lawyer suing Keurig over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the single-cup coffee brewing market to compel U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick to set a trial date in the nearly 9-year-old case.

But the three-judge panel said it would weigh a renewed request if Broderick within the next two months “fails to take action on the pending motions."

Those requests include Keurig and plaintiffs' lawyers arguing that the court could rule just based on the factual record in the pleadings.

Family-owned coffee products company JBR Inc in California and food and beverage company TreeHouse Foods Inc in Illinois are among the plaintiffs suing Keurig, which has denied the claims. The plaintiffs have warned about further delay in the case.

"Trial could easily be another four, five, or more years away. Key witnesses are getting older, retiring, and indeed dying, or have died, waiting to have [JBR's] day in court," plaintiffs' lawyer Daniel Johnson Jr, representing JBR, told the 2nd Circuit.

Johnson told Reuters he was "happy with the decision, and hopefully we'll get closure and finally get a trial."

Lawyers for Keurig and a spokesperson for the company didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Broderick did not immediately respond to a message to his court's spokesperson seeking comment.

Frustration about the pace of the litigation spilled over in April, when plaintiffs' lawyers urged Broderick to set a trial date despite having not decided the necessity of any trial.

Winston & Strawn lawyers representing the TreeHouse plaintiffs that month told Broderick that "it is clear that plaintiffs have been prejudiced by the long delay."

Keurig's lawyers, responding to the plaintiffs, said in a court filing that Broderick's "decisions on the pending motions could obviate a trial or define the extent of any remaining claims."

Broderick in May declined the invitation to set the case for trial before ruling on pending legal disputes. He said his decisions on pretrial motions "may resolve some or all of the legal issues the parties are expected to litigate at trial."

He said setting a trial date while motions are unresolved would be "imprudent and inefficient."

The case is In re Keurig Green Mountain Single-Serve Coffee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-md-02542-VSB-SLC.

For Treehouse: Aldo Badini of Winston & Strawn

For JBR: Daniel Johnson Jr of Dan Johnson Law Group

For Keurig: Leah Brannon of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Wendelynne Newton of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

