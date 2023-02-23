An uncertain outlook for reproductive health law in 2023

Law firms Hooper Lundy & Bookman PC Follow















February 22, 2023 - The Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opened the door for state legislatures to enact a host of restrictions on reproductive health matters that were largely unavailable under Roe v. Wade. Since then, we have seen the federal government and some states making moves to protect abortion access, while other states have taken steps to curtail abortion or ban it outright, often raising novel legal questions. In 2023, some of these issues may come to a head.

For example, at the federal level, the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel is seeking to ease access to medication abortion by mail. It recently opined that section 1641 of title 18 of the U.S. Code (widely known by the name of its enacting legislation, the Comstock Act), "does not prohibit the mailing, or the delivery or receipt by mail, of mifepristone or misoprostol where the sender lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully."

According to the current administration's interpretation of the law, mailing these drugs, on its own, thus does not violate section 1461, even in states with abortion restrictions in place. The opinion notes that in most states, abortion remains lawful in certain circumstances or for a certain time period early in a pregnancy, and recipients of these drugs may intend to travel to a state where such abortion is not unlawful prior to ingesting them. As a result "USPS could not reasonably assume that the drugs are nonmailable simply because they are being sent into a jurisdiction that significantly restricts abortion."

Similarly, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has taken steps to expand the settings in which patients can access mifepristone, a drug that is commonly used (along with misoprostol) in medication abortions. Whereas access to this drug was previously limited by a requirement for it to be dispensed in-person in a health care setting, under the new rules, prescriptions can be filled by certain pharmacies, including by mail. CVS and Walgreens have announced that they will dispense the drugs at their locations in states where abortion is lawful.

Both actions by the federal government are expected to have broad impact on abortion access, as approximately half of abortions in the U.S. are currently carried out by medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. It would not be surprising, then, to see swift legal challenge to either or both actions.

But such actions could be undermined pending the ruling of a federal district court judge in the Northern District of Texas in The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicineet al. v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, et al., where plaintiffs are seeking to overturn the FDA's 2000 approval of mifepristone. If their effort is successful, it could effectively block access to the drug nationwide.

Litigation is already ongoing with respect to the federal government's efforts to assert the preemptive effect of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) when state laws prohibiting abortion conflict with EMTALA's requirement that a hospital provide stabilizing treatment to a patient presenting with an emergency medical condition. According to guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) last year, "Physicians and hospitals have an obligation to follow the EMTALA definitions, even if doing so involves providing medical stabilizing treatment that is not allowed in the state in which the hospital is located."

Last August, two district courts reached different conclusions on the effect of EMTALA on state law. The District Court of Idaho enjoined the state in United States v. Idaho from enforcing a statutory abortion ban to the extent it conflicts with EMTALA, based on the court's finding of a clear conflict between the two laws.

Meanwhile, the Northern District of Texas in Texas v. Becerra did not identify any conflict between a Texas abortion prohibition and EMTALA, declaring instead that a health care provider can reconcile his or her obligations under the two statutes by focusing on EMTALA's reference to the health of a pregnant woman and an "unborn child."

Because the statute does not specify how physicians should balance their obligations to each, the court reasoned, Texas could "fill[] this void." While CMS is thus presently enjoined from enforcing its EMTALA guidance in Texas, the guidance is in effect elsewhere across the country.

The federal government's actions designed to impact access, including those above, are set against the backdrop of fragmented and often polarizing policymaking at the state level, both in statehouses and in state elections where abortion rights may be on the ballot. During the November 2022 midterms, for example, voters added explicit protections for abortion and reproductive health care to the state constitutions in California, Vermont, and Michigan. Kentucky voters rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution banning abortions.

In a similar referendum in August 2022 — the first of its kind post-Dobbs — Kansas voters voted to keep state constitutional protection of abortion rights.

In addition to voters in statewide referendums, state Supreme Courts are beginning to weigh in on decisions around the legality of and access to abortion. In South Carolina, for instance, the state's top court held that the state constitution's guarantee against unreasonable invasions of privacy extends to abortion care; Idaho's Supreme Court, in contrast, refused to find a fundamental right to abortion under the state's constitution. (Of note, the State of Idaho has requested to submit additional briefing on this recent case in the federal case referenced above that is pending in the District Court of Idaho.)

Similar cases are pending in the state Supreme Courts of Indiana, North Dakota and Michigan. Lower state courts are also poised to hear an influx of challenges to laws restricting abortion access: Since Dobbs came down, over 36 lawsuits have been filed in at least 21 states, with at least 26 pending at the trial or appellate levels, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Despite so many unsettled areas of law, state lawmakers continue to push forward legislation aimed at either restricting or supporting whether, when, and under what circumstances providers can offer abortion care and a pregnant individual can obtain an abortion. Some state legislators may even seek to regulate travel to or from the state for the purposes of seeking an abortion, or to regulate abortions performed outside of the state, raising constitutional issues that were explored in part by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurrence to the Dobbs decision.

Enforcement activity has been fairly limited thus far; in 2023, however, we may see more widespread efforts to enforce restrictive state laws, including those with extraterritorial implications. This will provide courts with the opportunity to examine these untested laws. Although these actions may resolve uncertainty around the legal status of abortion in some states, in others, they may end up raising even more questions around the options available to state residents who seek an abortion.

This is the first in a series of articles that will dive into the far-reaching effects of Dobbs, with a particular focus on the implications of reproductive health regulation happening at the state and federal level. In addition to examining recent actions taken by the FDA and litigation over EMTALA, we will cover topics including privacy, interstate travel by patients seeking abortion care, "shield" laws and their application to abortion providers, the health equity impacts of varied access to reproductive health care, and the effects of Dobbs on graduate medical education programs.











