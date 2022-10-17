Antitrust charges against ex-Pilgrim’s Pride executives dismissed

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Colorado on Monday dismissed federal charges against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were among other chicken industry leaders charged last year in a sweeping price-fixing prosecution that posed challenges to the U.S. Justice Department amid losses at trial.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico at the DOJ's request dismissed the indictment against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager.

Domenico granted prosecutors' request to dismiss the action without prejudice, which leaves open a chance for the government to try to bring a new case later on. Prosecutors on Sunday moved to dismiss the closely watched case after Domenico last week limited the evidence the government could rely on at the upcoming trial on Oct. 31.

The court's order marked the latest setback for Justice Department antitrust enforcers in the case, after a Colorado jury in July acquitted two former Pilgrim's Pride chief executive officers and others. The proceeding was the third trial, after two earlier mistrials.

A Justice Department spokesperson on Monday declined to comment.

McGuire's lawyers at Davis Polk & Wardwell said in a statement that their client was "grateful that this matter is concluded and he looks forward to moving on with his life."

A lawyer for Stiller, Kristen Frost of Ridley, McGreevy & Winocur, called the outcome a "just and wonderful result."

McGuire and Stiller were charged with eight others in an alleged conspiracy to fix prices in the chicken industry. In 2020, Pilgrim's Pride agreed to pay a $110.5 million fine after pleading guilty to the Justice Department's price-fixing charges.

Domenico last week denied the two defendants' bid to dismiss the case. But the court in a separate ruling blocked prosecutors from their bid to use certain out-of-court statements from the defendants and others at the upcoming trial.

Norton Rose Fulbright partner Carsten Reichel, a former Justice Department antitrust lawyer who has followed the case, said Domenico's ruling was "unexpected" since another judge who was overseeing a related prosecution had allowed the evidence.

"This appears to be the end of the broiler chickens price-fixing investigation," Reichel told Reuters on Monday.

The case is United States v. Jason McGuire and Timothy Stiller, U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, No. 1:21-cr-00246-DDD.

For U.S.: Michael Koenig and Sara Clingan of the Justice Department

For McGuire: D. Jarrett Arp and Tatiana Martins of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For Stiller: Kristen Frost and Patrick Ridley of Ridley, McGreevy & Winocur

