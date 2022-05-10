Appeals court dismisses New York lawsuit against Amazon.com over worker safety

Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York City, U.S., April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Amazon.com Inc The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 10 (Reuters) - A New York state appeals court on Tuesday dismissed state Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) over the online retailer's safety protocols for thousands of workers at two New York City facilities.

The Appellate Division said James' claims that Amazon violated state labor law by retaliating against workers who protested against unsafe labor conditions were preempted by federal labor law, which protected those activities.

It also dismissed as moot an effort by James to require Amazon to comply with state COVID-19 workplace guidelines, because the state has withdrawn the guidance that the attorney general sought to enforce.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.