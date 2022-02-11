Appeals court nixes Sanofi’s win in first Taxotere trial

Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Orders new trial for woman who blames chemo drug for permanent hair loss The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned a jury verdict for Sanofi-Aventis U.S. in the first of thousands of lawsuits over its chemotherapy drug Taxotere to go to trial.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Sanofi “effectively smuggled inadmissible opinion testimony” into the 2019 trial of breast-cancer survivor Barbara Earnest’s lawsuit, in which she claimed that the company knew that Taxotere (docetaxel) could cause permanent hair loss but failed to warn her or her doctors.

The company’s “calculated and troubling end-run” around the Federal Rules of Evidence and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of them clearly prejudiced Earnest and warrant a new trial, Circuit Judge Cory Wilson wrote for the three-judge panel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sanofi and its appellate attorneys at DLA Piper (US) did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has long denied that Taxotere, which has been on the market since 1996, causes permanent hair loss, although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration required a label warning in 2015.

An attorney for Earnest, Dawn Barrios of Barrios, Kingsdorf & Casteix, said they were “grateful the 5th Circuit unanimously agreed that reversal was warranted.”

Earnest’s case, filed in 2016, is one of about 12,000 consolidated as multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans. It was selected as a “bellwether” or test case, and was the first to go to trial. (A second bellwether trial last year also resulted in a defense verdict, which is the subject of a separate appeal.)

At trial, Earnest’s evidence included the final report from a 10-year study that Sanofi had prepared for the FDA in 2010, which indicated “ongoing” hair loss in 4.2 percent of participants.

Sanofi called as witnesses two doctors, who said the risk of “permanent” hair loss was actually “vanishingly small,” about eight-tenths of 1 percent.

However, the revised figure came from a reanalysis of the 10-year study by Dr. Michael Kopreski, a former Sanofi vice president testifying as a fact witness. Since he had never been vetted as an expert, the trial court erred in allowing him to offer a scientific opinion, Wilson wrote for the court.

Sanofi’s second witness, Dr. John Glaspy of UCLA, was a duly qualified expert, but neglected his duty to independently “validate or assess” Kopreski’s data, Wilson wrote.

Finally, Sanofi compounded the error with its “emphatic” insistence in closing arguments that Earnest’s “whole case fails” because of Kopreski’s testimony, the court said.

The case is Earnest v. Sanofi U.S. Services et al, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-30184.

For Earnest: M. Palmer Lambert of Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer; Dawn Barrios of Barrios, Kingsdorf & Casteix; Christopher Coffin of Pendley, Baudin & Coffin and Andre Mura of Gibbs Law Group

For Sanofi: Ilana Eisenstein and Rachel Horton of DLA Piper

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.