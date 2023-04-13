Appeals court ruling could curtail fat fees in consumer fraud class actions

Law Firms

(Reuters) - Life just got a little more complicated – and probably a bit less remunerative -- for class-action lawyers who litigate false-labeling cases in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday in Williams v. Reckitt Benckiser LLC that class-action plaintiffs who allege products are falsely labeled do not have Article III standing to pursue injunction relief unless they offer concrete evidence that they are at risk of future injury from purchasing the product again.

Injunctive relief, as you know, is a frequent feature of consumer class actions: A defendant socked with false advertising claims agrees to change its packaging and class counsel ask for fees based in part on the value of the revised label.

Such fee requests, which can augment fees based on the cash recovery to class members, have become a matter of some debate, with appellate courts increasingly likely to question whether class members actually benefit from label changes.

With Wednesday's decision, the 11th Circuit appears to be the second federal appeals court to cast doubt on class members’ constitutional standing to seek injunctions in false advertising cases, following the 2nd Circuit’s 2020 ruling in Berni v. Barilla SPA. The 2nd Circuit framed its holding as a matter of class certification, though. The 11th Circuit said outright that the class hadn’t established a right even to seek an injunction.

The Atlanta-based appeals court vacated trial court approval of a class settlement over RB Health’s Neuriva line of “brain performance” supplements. The settlement had provided up to $8 million in monetary recovery to class members, but the class ended up submitting only about $1.1 million in claims. The trial court nevertheless awarded class counsel $2.9 million in fees, based in part on the benefit plaintiffs' lawyers delivered to the class in the form of an injunction that required RB Health to change its label to say the products were “clinically tested” instead of “clinically proven” to enhance brain performance.

The 11th Circuit panel -- – Judges Stanley Marcus and William Pryor, as well as U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle of Tampa, sitting by designation – sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke of Miami with instructions that she exclude consideration of RH’s promised label change in re-evaluating whether the settlement is fair.

And going forward, the 11th Circuit’s ruling suggests, class representatives and their lawyers are going to have to plead carefully if they intend to seek classwide injunctions (and ultimately request fees based on the purported value of those injunctions) to revise allegedly false labels.

To demonstrate Article III risk of future injury, the appeals court said, it's not enough for name plaintiffs to make vague promises that they might buy the product again -- especially if the class complaint alleges that the product is a scam, as plaintiffs did in the brain supplement suit.

“All indications are that the named plaintiffs will not purchase the Neuriva products again, given the plethora of false statements allegedly made in RB's advertising,” Marcus wrote in Wednesday’s decision.

Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, who appealed approval of the Neuriva settlement to the 11th Circuit, explained the conundrum that the new ruling has created for plaintiffs' lawyers. If they want to make a strong case for damages, their best option is to plead that the product is worthless, Frank said via email. But then, under the 11th Circuit’s decision, they can’t establish standing to seek an injunction.

“At a minimum it suggests a need for subclasses—but then the injunctive relief is judged separately from the [monetary] relief for settlement fairness,” Frank said. “[The new decision] certainly prevents settling parties from using imaginary injunctive relief with self-serving claims about its effect to justify bad settlements. And that’s good!” (Frank did not base his challenge on Article III standing but argued, among other things, that the prospective injunction did not benefit class members who already bought the products.)

RH counsel Charles Sipos of Perkins Coie and class counsel Martha Geer and Mark Sigmon of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman did not respond to my email query. In briefs to the appellate court, both RH and class counsel argued that the 11th Circuit previously ruled, albeit in an unpublished decision, that trial courts can consider the value of injunctive relief in evaluating class settlements and awarding fees. RH said the unpublished 2015 decision has been cited approvingly in 59 subsequent cases, making it persuasive, if not binding, authority.

RH and the class also cited a 2018 ruling in which the 9th Circuit said that a consumer who sued over deceptively advertised “flushable” baby wipes might have Article III standing to seek injunctive relief because she said she still wanted to buy wipes that performed as advertised and might be duped again. But the 11th Circuit said the plaintiffs in the Neuriva case left no doubt: They wouldn’t buy the products again.

The 11th Circuit instead pointed to the 2nd Circuit’s 2020 ruling in Berni v. Barilla SPA, which involved a class action alleging that Barilla underfilled boxes of dry pasta. The appeals court overturned certification of the class that settled for injunction relief, reasoning that many customers who were allegedly deceived by Barilla’s packaging would not want to buy re-labeled products so would derive no benefit from the company’s promised revisions to its packaging. “Where there is no likelihood of future harm, there is no standing to seek an injunction, and so no possibility of being certified as [an injunctive] class,” the court said.

The end result from the 11th Circuit’s decision is the same: It’s going to be very tough for defendants merely to offer label changes to end false advertising class actions – and for class counsel to ask for fees based on that injunctive relief. We’ll have to wait and see whether that hard truth will persuade plaintiffs' lawyers to file consumer fraud class actions in circuits with a different view.











