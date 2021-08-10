Appeals court says disclosure bar higher for merger problems

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration - RC2NGI90OOKL

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Zebra Technologies Corp's win in a lawsuit alleging it misled shareholders about difficulties that arise while implementing a merger, calling such hurdles "a business problem, not a securities problem."

Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote for the court on Tuesday that the lawsuit did not allege that the commercial electronics company made misrepresentations as it worked to integrate a Motorola Solutions unit it had acquired in 2014.

"Retrospective disclosures can be precise and so they must be. The same standards do not apply to statements about an ongoing process," he wrote.

Attorneys for the company, which makes barcode printers and other logistics equipment, and the lead plaintiff did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Investors sued Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Zebra in 2017, alleging the company and two executives had falsely touted the Motorola merger as creating savings for the company when the integration ultimately cost $200 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber of Chicago dismissed the case in October, saying that the company had never claimed the integration would not come with one-time costs.

Easterbrook, joined by Circuit Judges Michael Brennan and Michael Scudder Jr., upheld the ruling on Tuesday.

Interpreting securities law to require disclosure of issues as they emerge during a merger would invite a "new swathe of securities claims" and force companies into the "risky business" of guesstimating the costs of integrating with a company they have had only a limited view into, the panel said.

"Securities law does not force corporations into this sort of no-win circumstance," the court wrote.

The case is City of Taylor Police and Fire V. Zebra Technologies Corporation et al., 7th U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals, No. 20-3258.

For the fund: Steven Hubachek, David Rosenfeld and Robert Gerson of Robbins Geller Rudman

For Zebra: James Ducayet and Walter Carlson of Sidley Austin

