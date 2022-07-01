Appeals court sets high bar for key post in Imerys talc bankruptcy

The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor’s representation of two insurance companies in an asbestos-coverage case did not disqualify a partner in the firm from opposing the same insurers in the Imerys Talc America bankruptcy case, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the appointment of James Patton as the Future Claimants’ Representative (FCR) in the talc case, over the objections of CNA’s Continental Casualty and AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance Co.

The decision resolves a longstanding split in the lower courts about who is qualified to serve as an FCR. The 3rd Circuit agreed with the insurers that the bar should be set high. An FCR “must be more than merely disinterested, and instead be able to fulfill the heightened duties owed by fiduciaries,” Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause wrote. However, the panel also found that the bankruptcy judge had properly applied that standard in appointing Patton.

“The decision is important because it is the first by a Court of Appeal to recognize that the fiduciary duty standard … applies to future claimants’ representatives in mass tort cases,” an attorney for the insurers, Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers, wrote in an email. The high standard will “contribute to reform” of the FCR’s role, he said.

In a statement, Imerys Talc America said it was pleased with the result, which “maintains stability in the case.” The parties are currently in mediation, after the debtor’s reorganization plan failed to get enough votes for confirmation last fall.

Imerys Talc America filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware in 2019 to resolve widespread litigation alleging its talc caused mesothelioma and ovarian cancer. It sold its mine sites and operations for $223 million and planned to use the money, along with insurance proceeds, for a trust that would be the exclusive remedy for current and future personal-injury claims.

Under the Bankruptcy Code, the arrangement required appointment of an FCR. Several insurers opposed Patton’s appointment to that post, but the bankruptcy judge said only Continental and National Union had standing to allege that Patton had a conflict of interest.

The 3rd Circuit affirmed that ruling, as well as Silverstein’s findings that Continental and National Union had signed clear “prospective waivers” of the alleged conflict when they retained Young Conaway, and that the firm’s involvement in the asbestos case – which was walled off from the talc case – would not impair Patton’s advocacy for the future claimants.

The case is In re Imerys Talc America Inc, Debtors; Cyprus Historical Excess Insurers, Appellants, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3485.

For Imerys Talc America: Roman Martinez, Jeffrey Bjork, Helena Tseregounis, and Richard Levy of Latham & Watkins; Mark Collins, Michael Merchant, and Amanda Steele of Richards, Layton & Finger

For the insurers: Tancred Schiavoni and Anton Metlitsky of O’Melveny & Myers; Stamatios Stamoulis of Stamoulis & Weinblatt

For the Future Claimants’ Representative: Edwin Harron, Robert Brady, Catherine Lyons and Sharon Zieg of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

