Appeals court shuts down environmental challenge to DACA immigration

Other immigration programs unreviewable under the Administrative Procedure Act

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court decision rejecting claims that the Department of Homeland Security unlawfully ignored the environmental impacts of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and other immigration policies.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a federal court in San Diego was right to toss claims by Californians for Population Stabilization and others, including allegations that DHS violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The groups alleged that DHS failed to conduct the kind of environmental review of DACA that is required for major federal actions under NEPA.

The plaintiffs are represented by Julie Axelrod of the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports increased immigration restrictions. The plaintiffs and their lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich similarly sued DHS in Phoenix federal court in April, claiming the Biden administration's moves to undo Trump-era immigration policies will lead to an influx of migrants in the state and cause harm to the environment.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Writing for the 9th Circuit panel on Monday, Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee said the plaintiffs lack legal standing to bring claims that DACA entices more immigrants to unlawfully enter the country, straining environmental resources by allowing individuals who have entered illegally as children to remain.

DACA, which was created under former President Barack Obama in 2012, protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation.

The "plaintiffs alleged no facts supporting their allegations that DACA caused illegal immigration," the judge wrote, adding that the claims amounted to "unadorned speculation."

A host of other immigration programs that the groups challenged are not reviewable under another statute they evoked in their complaint, the Administrative Procedure Act, because the programs don't count as discrete agency actions that fall under that statute's purview, Bybee wrote.

The groups sued in 2016, claiming that "DHS simply ignores the impacts that foreign nationals themselves have on the human environment." Senior U.S. District Judge James Lorenz ruled against them last year.

Bybee was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Bress and U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone, who sat by designation.

The case is Whitewater Draw Natural Resource Conservation District v. Mayorkas, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55777.

For Whitewater Draw, et al: Julie Axelrod of Center for Immigration Studies and Lesley Blackner of Blackner, Stone & Associates

For Alejandro Mayorkas, et al: Kevin McArdle with the U.S. Department of Justice

