Appeals court tosses sanctions in case over canceled Trump book

(Reuters) - A lawyer who has faced legal defeats in several defamation lawsuits he filed for former U.S. Representative Devin Nunes notched a win Tuesday when a U.S. appeals court threw out sanctions against him in a separate case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit revived a lawsuit that attorney Steven Biss filed on behalf of Russian-born Svetlana Lokhova against academic Stefan Halper, finding the district court went too far in awarding penalties against Biss and his client.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia last year dismissed the case, which accused Halper of defamation and tortious interference for sending letters to Lokhova’s publisher over her upcoming book “The Spider: Stefan A. Halper and the Dark Web of a Coup,” despite never planning to sue. The book was about Halper allegedly advancing the narrative of collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, the complaint said.

The publisher canceled the book contract after Halper's letters accused Lokhova of knowingly publishing "false statements" that "generated hatred and threats," according to the lawsuit. Lokhova went on to self-publish the book under a different title.

Media reports in 2018 said Halper had met with three Trump campaign advisors in 2016 and shared information about those meetings with the FBI.

The 4th Circuit panel acknowledged in its opinion Tuesday that Biss "had been cited for unprofessional conduct in other cases." Biss is the attorney for Nunes in several defamation lawsuits the Trump ally has filed, including against CNN, Twitter and the Washington Post. He has faced losses in several of those cases, most recently last Friday when a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled in favor of the Post.

Tuesday's ruling said Brinkema had relied too heavily on a prior lawsuit by Lokhova and Biss against Halper when she issued sanctions against them. The earlier complaint featured what Brinkema called "unprofessional ad hominem attacks."

“Rule 11 demands that its standards be applied to the litigation at issue in this case,” Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in a unanimous opinion for the 4th Circuit. Brinkema was wrong to conclude the lawsuit "had absolutely no chance of success," the ruling said.

The appeals court also found Brinkema had only a "thin record" before her when she determined Halper's letters were clearly privileged and then issued the sanctions.

Biss and an attorney for Halper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case now returns to Brinkema's court for further proceedings.

The case is Lokhova v. Halper, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, No. 21-1655.

For Lokhova: Steven Biss

For Stefan Halper: Terrence Reed of Lankford & Reed

