Appellate law veteran at O'Melveny leaves for DOJ legal counsel post

He joins O'Melveny alums including Lisa Monaco, the deputy attorney general

(Reuters) - Brad Garcia, a veteran appellate lawyer and a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, on Friday left law firm O'Melveny & Myers for a key position in the U.S. Justice Department's office of legal counsel.

Garcia was appointed as a deputy assistant attorney general under the leadership of Christopher Schroeder, the U.S. Senate-confirmed head of the legal counsel's office. Schroeder, who formerly taught at Duke University School of Law, previously was of counsel at O'Melveny.

Garcia and a Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The legal counsel's office provides advice to the White House and federal agencies. O'Melveny partner Walter Dellinger ran the office for several years in the 1990s.

Garcia was "a trusted advisor" for several top O'Melveny clients including Chubb Ltd, Google Inc and Fidelity Management & Research Co, said O'Melveny chair Brad Butwin in an email.

Garcia was part of the firm's appellate and Supreme Court practice in Washington, D.C. Butwin said Garcia had argued more than a dozen appeals in federal and state courts and one case at the Supreme Court. Garcia clerked for Kagan during the 2012-2013 term.

Garcia's move to public service broadens the firm's footprint in the Biden administration.

Former O'Melveny partner Lisa Monaco, who co-led the firm's data security and privacy team, is serving as the Justice Department's second-in-command under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Jeremy Maltby, a former white-collar partner, left for the department last May and is serving as an associate deputy attorney general.

Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are O'Melveny alums.

Last April, Greg Jacob, who served as counsel to then-Vice President Mike Pence, returned to the firm's partnership.

