Apple escapes email app maker's antitrust claims over sign-on feature

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has defeated email app maker Blix Inc's claims in Delaware federal court that it uses its "Sign In With Apple" single sign-on (SSO) feature to stifle competition from it and other app makers.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark on Friday dismissed Blix's third complaint in the case with prejudice for failing to show that an Apple policy requiring developers to offer the feature when they offer any SSOs on its iOS mobile operating system restricted competition, finalizing Apple's win after two earlier rulings in its favor.

"This case demonstrates that Apple has consistently acted legally by introducing its own innovative products and features that promote competition," Apple spokesperson Marni Goldberg said in a Monday email, calling Blix a "frequent complainer to press and regulators" that had raised "false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive claims."

Blix and its attorneys Daniel Melman of Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz, Mark Rifkin of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, and John Day and Andrew Mayo of Ashby & Geddes didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Apple's attorneys Daniel Swanson of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and David Moore of Potter Anderson & Corroon.

Blix first sued Apple in 2019 for alleged patent and antitrust violations. It argued in an amended February complaint that Apple stole private email features of Blix's BlueMail app for its "Sign In With Apple", infringed its patent and used "Sign In With Apple" to help maintain monopoly power over the operating-system market.

Stark dismissed Blix's patent claim in March after finding the relevant parts of Blix's patent invalid because they covered abstract ideas. On Friday, Stark dismissed the rest of Blix's complaint for failing to state viable antitrust claims.

Blix had accused Apple of using its monopoly power to build a "moat" around its user base by making it difficult and expensive to leave the iOS ecosystem. Among other things, Blix's complaint said Apple forces developers to offer "Sign In With Apple" as an alternative to other SSOs, using the technology to "hold developers hostage" by offering them "highly unfavorable terms under threat of removing access to the critical iOS user base."

"Blix, however, has not alleged (nor explained) how Apple's

requirement to offer Sign In With Apple means that it is eliminating competition in any market," Stark said Friday.

Stark said Apple's policy doesn't disallow the use of other SSOs, that Blix didn't explain how the requirement affects the mobile operating-system market, and that the requirement to offer "Sign In With Apple" "actually expands consumer choice in the SSO market."

Stark also noted that patent infringement was a "fundamental premise" of Blix's monopoly claim – which relied in part on assertions that Apple copied the patented technology as part of its efforts to maintain monopoly power – and that the rejection of the patent claim eliminates "at least a substantial portion" of Blix's antitrust claim.

The case is Blix Inc v. Apple Inc. U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-01869.

