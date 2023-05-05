Arizona cattle grazing plans partially halted over enviro concerns

Summary Decision effectively halts grazing on portions of the forest

Court also imposed limit on number of cattle allowed















(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday partially halted cattle grazing in a national forest in Arizona, after nearby property owners sued the federal government alleging the grazing would impact their quality of life and degrade protected owl and snake habitats.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the U.S. Forest Service had relied on “significant misstatements and errors” during its environmental impact review of the agency's 2019 grazing plan for the Tonto National Forest and hadn't adequately considered alternatives to a proposal to expand the areas available for grazing.

The three-judge panel's decision will effectively halt any ongoing cattle grazing on the impacted pastures, which were opened up in the Forest Service's plan after nearly 40 years of inactivity, according to attorney Andrew Missel, who represented the property owners. The decision also lowers the maximum number of cattle that can graze in the forest from over 500 to 374, he said.

Missel said he believes a new analysis, which is needed before the pastures can be reopened, would find that "cattle grazing is inappropriate in the area."

The Forest Service declined to comment. Bar X Cattle, the main ranch that grazes cattle in the area, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The property owners, who sued the government in 2020, filed the appeal last year after U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes in Arizona upheld the Forest Service's environmental review process for the grazing plan, saying the government’s analysis of the pastures north of Phoenix was backed by good reasoning and analysis.

The property owners said in their lawsuit that the pastures provide vegetation for the threatened Mexican spotted owl and the narrow-headed gartersnake. They also said the grazing plan would impact their recreational enjoyment of the forest and could damage their property due to cattle trampling their unfenced land.

The 9th Circuit said Friday that the Forest Service’s review failed to consider how new grazing on the long-dormant pastures would impact the residents who live in about 300 nearby homes.

In addition, the court said the agency relied on inaccurate historical grazing data when it approved the plan, which prevented the public from fully understanding and commenting on the impacts, which is a key element of environmental reviews.

The court did not address the Endangered Species Act concerns.

The case is Neighbors of the Mogollon Rim v. U.S. Forest Service et al., in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, case No. 22-15259.

For the neighbors: Andrew Missel and Laurie Rule of Advocates for the West

For the U.S. government: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, Brian Toth, Emma Hamilton and Benjamin Richmond of the U.S. Department of Justice











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.