Arkansas cannot deny coverage for Sarepta's Duchenne drug -court

(Reuters) - An Arkansas appeals court ruled that the state's Medicaid agency cannot deny coverage for an expensive drug manufactured by Sarepta Therapeutics Inc used to treat a rare muscle disorder in children, saying doing so violates federal law.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that so long as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Exondys 51, the state could not deem it a "medically unnecessary" drug ineligible for coverage under the Social Security Act.

The FDA has approved the drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a debilitating and ultimately fatal genetic muscle-wasting condition that typically emerges in childhood and mostly affects boys. Patients frequently die in their 20s or 30s.

"As Sarepta argues, it is the FDA's job, not that of the Arkansas Medicaid agency, to evaluate the clinical data to determine whether a drug meets efficacy and safety standards," Judge Raymond Abramson wrote.

Sarepta, represented by Jeffrey Handwerker of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, called the case an "unusual but not unprecedented situation where a state Medicaid agency has tried to second guess both the FDA and the prescribing physician."

"This is an important day for patients – who don’t have luxury of time against this relentless, degenerative disease," Tracy Sorrentino, a spokeswoman for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, said in a statement.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) administers the state's Medicaid program, a joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income people. It did not respond to a request for comment.

The FDA approved Exondys 51 in 2016, bowing to intense pressure from patient advocates even as an outside panel of experts and the agency's own reviewers questioned the drug's effectiveness.

The drug was approved through an accelerated process that allows FDA to fast-track breakthrough drugs that treat serious conditions.

Sarepta has priced its drug at about $300,000 per patient per year. Health insurer Anthem in 2016 said it would not cover Exondys, though it later changed course. Oregon and Washington have similarly sought to deny coverage, Sorrentino said.

The DHS denied coverage as well when a doctor in 2017 prescribed Exondys to a Medicaid patient, saying clinical data showed the drug was "unproven" and “experimental” and thus not "medically necessary."

Sarepta sued in 2018, asking a court to find a state law allowing DHS to deny coverage to drugs that are not "medically necessary" could not be appropriately applied to a drug prescribed for an FDA-approved use.

A judge agreed in 2020, prompting the state to appeal.

Abramson, writing for Wednesday's three-judge panel, ruled that the judge did not err by not dismissing the case on jurisdictional grounds, saying Sarepta was entitled to challenge how DHS applied the rule to the situation at hand.

Abramson said so long as the FDA has approved the drug and its manufacturer agreed to pay rebates to Medicaid, the Social Security Act mandates that a state Medicaid agency cannot rely on other clinical data to determine if it is worthy of coverage.

The case is Arkansas Department of Human Services v. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Arkansas Court of Appeals, No. CV-20-253.

For the Arkansas Department of Health and Human Services: Nick Windle of the Arkansas Department of Human Services

For Sarepta Therapeutics: Jeffrey Handwerker, Paige Sharpe, and Allison Gardner of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, and Lyn P. Pruitt and Megan Hargraves of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard.

