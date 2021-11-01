Arnold & Porter withdraws from opioid cases after sanctions rec

The logo of law firm Arnold & Porter in their office in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer is withdrawing from representing drugmaker Endo International Plc in litigation over the opioid epidemic, two weeks after a referee appointed by a New York state judge recommended that the firm be sanctioned for failing to turn over evidence in a timely manner.

In a motion filed Friday in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, where multidistrict litigation over opioids is consolidated, Endo asked to substitute Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom attorneys John Beisner and Thomas Fox as counsel. Endo said it had consented to Arnold & Porter's withdrawal and would not be prejudiced by it, but gave no reason for the switch.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing the MDL, granted the motion to substitute counsel on Monday.

Spokespersons for Arnold & Porter and Endo both declined to comment. Beisner and Fox could not immediately be reached.

Arnold & Porter had represented Endo in opioid litigation around the country, including in a case brought by the state of New York and two counties. The plaintiffs in that case in August asked for a default judgment against Endo and sanctions against Arnold & Porter, saying that they had been prejudiced because Endo waited until mid-trial to hand over "vast troves" of evidence.

Arnold & Porter denied deliberately withholding evidence, saying it had made efforts to produce discovery in "good faith" even if it had "at times fallen short."

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo appointed Joseph Maltese, a now-retired judge in the state's Appellate Division, Second Department, as a referee to handle the matter. In September, Endo settled for $50 million.

Last month, Maltese recommended sanctions against Arnold & Porter, finding that the firm had produced evidence late despite facing similar accusations in a separate lawsuit by counties in Tennessee. The Tennessee court had ordered a default judgment against Endo, which settled that case for $35 million.

More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed by state and local governments accusing opioid manufacturers of falsely marketing opioid drugs as safe, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that they were being used illegally.

The litigation has resulted in multiple settlements, including one disclosed Sunday between Endo and Alabama, and a nationwide settlement with the country's three largest drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson. Forty-two states are participating in that settlement, which was announced at $26 billion, though the amount may be reduced based on the level of participation.

The case is In re National Prescription Opiate Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, No. 17-md-02804.

For plaintiffs: Joe Rice of Motley Rice; Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Peter Mougey of Levin Papantonio Rafferty; Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss

For Endo: John Beisner and Thomas Fox Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

