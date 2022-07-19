Artist Jeff Koons must face copyright lawsuit over porn-prop art piece

Artist Jeff Koons poses for a photo at Rockefeller Center in New York City, U.S. May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Artist said Koons misused stone platform in 'Made in Heaven' series

Court said Koons did not yet prove fair use or invalid copyright

(Reuters) - Pop artist Jeff Koons failed to convince a Manhattan federal court to throw out a copyright lawsuit over his alleged misuse of a stone bench made for an Italian adult-film star, according to a ruling made public Tuesday.

Koons could not show at this early stage of the case that Michael Hayden's sculpture was not entitled to copyright protection or that Koons made fair use of it in his "Made in Heaven" series, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield said.

Hayden's attorney Jordan Fletcher of Fletcher Law said he and his client were "pleased that the Court agreed that Mr. Hayden's sculpture was, in fact, a creative work of art entitled to copyright protection."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Koons' representatives and attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hayden said in a lawsuit last year that he created a sculpture of a serpent wrapped around a rock in 1988 for Italian politician and porn star Cicciolina to perform on.

Koons traveled to Italy in 1989 to be photographed with Cicciolina on the sculpture for his "Made in Heaven" series, which the court said is "regularly credited with launching [Koons] into the art world."

Hayden's lawsuit said he discovered Koons misused his work in 2019. He requested Koons' profits from the use of the sculpture and other relief.

In a February request to dismiss the case, Koons argued Hayden's work was a "useful article" that cannot be copyrighted. But Schofield said Tuesday that the fact that the sculpture "may be used in a functional manner" is "not dispositive."

She also said there was not enough information in the record to determine yet whether Koons made fair use of Hayden's work.

The case is Hayden v. Koons, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-10249.

For Koons: Daniel Brooks of Scarola Zubatov Schaffzin

For Hayden: Jordan Fletcher of Fletcher Law, Linda Kattwinkel of Owen, Wickersham & Erickson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.