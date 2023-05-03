Asia energy lawyers in demand as Mayer Brown lands King & Spalding LNG head

Summary

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Mayer Brown has hired partner Richard Nelson for its global energy practice from King & Spalding in London, marking the latest in a string of moves this week by senior energy lawyers with an Asia focus.

Nelson, who was based in Singapore, focuses on southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, Mayer Brown said in announcing his addition on Tuesday. He advises clients on liquefied natural gas (LNG), upstream oil and gas and energy M&A.

Nelson was the deputy head of King & Spalding’s global energy practice and the head of its global LNG practice, according to his archived profile on King & Spalding's website.

As supplies from Russia’s pipelines were curtailed following its invasion of Ukraine, demand from Europe for energy supplies has increased, sending LNG prices upwards.

Europe is competing with Asia for LNG and related infrastructure, global head of Mayer Brown’s LNG team Nick Kouvaritakis said, adding that the security of LNG supplies is of paramount importance for Europe given the geopolitical situation.

Alex Chequer, leader of the firm's global energy group, said in a statement that Nelson’s hire will allow the firm to capitalize on M&A opportunities and new projects amid the volatility.

Nelson is at least the third high-profile Asia-focused energy lawyer to switch firms this week. On Monday, Squire Patton Boggs said it hired Lian Yok Tan, co-head of K&L Gates’ global energy practice in Singapore, while on Tuesday, Simmons & Simmons added David Blumental, the co-chair of Latham & Watkins’ oil and gas group, in Hong Kong.

King & Spalding said it wishes Nelson well. Before he joined the Atlanta-founded firm, Nelson was the head of southeast Asia energy practice for Herbert Smith Freehills, according to his LinkedIn profile.











