Asylum seekers face job losses amid USCIS delays: lawsuit

Summary USCIS accused of illegally delaying work permit renewals

Agency taking up to 10 months to process applications

Plaintiffs say they have already lost jobs or will soon

(Reuters) - A group of asylum applicants facing the loss of their jobs have filed a lawsuit claiming U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has unlawfully delayed renewing their U.S. work authorizations.

Five foreign nationals including a doctor, the manager of a McDonald's and an Apple Inc employee in a proposed nationwide class action filed on Wednesday said some USCIS offices are taking as long as 10 months to issue new work authorizations to people with pending asylum bids.

That is well beyond the 180-day automatic extension period created by USCIS in a 2016 rule and amounts to an unreasonable delay in violation of federal law, according to the complaint filed in San Francisco federal court.

USCIS spokeswoman Victoria Palmer said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

The plaintiffs are represented by the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project and lawyers from Lakin & Wille.

Emma Winger, a staff attorney at the AIC, said loss of employment limits asylum seekers' ability to earn money while also threatening their health insurance, professional licenses and, in some states, drivers' licenses.

"Work authorization provides support and stability that is key for asylum seekers who are often suffering from trauma and are less likely to have access to other means of financial support," Winger said.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order requiring USCIS to process renewed work authorizations within the 180-day extension period.

The case is Tony N. v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-08742.

For the plaintiffs: Judah Lakin of Lakin & Wille; Emma Winger of the American Immigration Council; Zak Manfredi of the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project

For USCIS: Not available